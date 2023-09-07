Fremont’s new public transit van ride service is scheduled to kickoff at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, with a celebration of the new Fremont Transit Program followed by the inaugural rides for patrons.

Called the Fremont Transit Program, the new city-run van service will feature rides for local residents to sites inside the Fremont city limits and 2 miles outside of city limits. The first nearly two months of rides on the new service are free, with no fares being charged through Nov. 3.

Angie Olson, grants coordinator for the city of Fremont, said Mayor Joey Spellerberg will give a short speech during the celebration on Thursday morning at the city’s Municipal Garage at the intersection of Eighth and ‘C’ streets near the Fremont Municipal Building.

Spellerberg will then accompany the first riders on the new service as they’re picked up and taken to their destinations of choice beginning at 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

The new ride service was quickly conceived and finalized in a short period of time following news of the ending of the former ride service operated by the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. That service, which served a five-county area, ended on June 30, leaving many local elderly residents and others who cannot drive with no way to get to doctor’s appointments or to go grocery shopping.

Olson said she and Nick Hansen, Fremont’s Parks and Recreation director, worked hard with city staff to make the new van transit service happen.

The city purchased three used vans from ENOA to use in Fremont and hired three staff to run the program, a manager who dispatches rides and two drivers — one full time and one part time.

“Nick and I are really excited to bring this project to fruition and the speed with which it was developed. We are also grateful for the taskforce that was so helpful in getting this launched. We are glad we could get it up and running. The mayor will talk a little bit about the program, then our transit van will leave around 8:45 a.m. for their first pick-ups,” Olson said. “I believe (the service) has a full day (on Thursday).”

The new city-run program was developed in collaboration with a community group called F.A.T.T., the Fremont Area Transportation Taskforce which is comprised of numerous local leaders, including Terra Uhing of the Three Rivers Public Health Department.

In the future, the program could expand beyond its current boundaries to other areas of the county.

“We will continue building a strong foundation and then reviewing any changes that may be made down the road,” Olson added. “We had a few calls at the city (requesting the service), and the city administrator had feedback, and the mayor had gotten calls and emails.”

Olson said the work of F.A.T.T was invaluable in helping get the transit program up and running so quickly.

“But really (this happened) because of a large group that met in April, the task force’s work, and a lot of our community members who were using the ENOA buses to get to programs, like the one at the Friendship Center,” she added. “That is another reason why we wanted to get this up and running. It was several things that came together at the right time.”

The city’s plan is to only provide transportation five days a week to areas within the Fremont City limits and 2 miles outward from the city boundaries. The ride service will be available from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with “door-to-door” pick up and drop off. When the service begins charging riders a fare that will be $2 for a one-way ride.

To make a reservation, riders can telephone 402-459-2845 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Although fares are set at $2 for one-way trip, to receive that price, riders are required to schedule an appointment for a ride at least 48 hours in advance. No change can be given out by drivers, so anyone paying for a ride with cash must have exact change. Tickets can also be purchased at the city’s Municipal Building, at 400 E. Military Ave.

Residents who are 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, who officials noted, “will be responsible for providing, installing and removing any necessary safety or booster seats.”

Parents and legal guardians do not ride for free like a personal attendant, and must also pay a fare to ride. The service has a requirement that scheduled riders be ready 15 minutes prior to their pick-up time.

The three vans that were purchased from ENOA are ADA-compliant as well as wheelchair accessible. For disabled riders or others with mobility issues, a “personal attendant” of the rider will be able to join the primary rider at no cost, officials explained in an earlier press release.

Interested riders or caregivers seeking more information can check out the transit page on the city’s website: fremontne.gov/984/Fremont-Transit-Program. Questions can also be made by telephone, at 402-459-2845.