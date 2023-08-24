The long-anticipated kick-off of the new city-wide Fremont Transit Program has been set for Thursday, Sept. 7, city officials announced on Tuesday.

In a post to the city’s Facebook page, officials announced the new program will kick-off in early September, offering rides, “for all ages and vans are ADA-compliant.”

“The City of Fremont is happy to report a transit coordinator, full-time driver and part-time river have joined our team. Staff is currently receiving training and final program details are being wrapped up,” officials stated in the posting.

The new van service will provide rides within the city limits and up to 2 miles outside of the city limits. During an early August meeting of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, officials got an update on the new service from Parks and Recreation Director Nick Hansen.

At the Aug. 7 meeting, Hansen told the board members he and others were working hard to get the vans service started as soon as possible. However, he also also warned board members and city officials that the van service is “not a guaranteed ride,” and that if a driver calls off sick, misses work for some reason or quits, then van service could be cancelled and not resumed until staff could return to work.

The start of the new service will culminate more than four months of quickly organized efforts by the city to provide transportation services on a much more limited scope than a former ride service provided by the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging.

The city’s plan is to only provide transportation five days a week to areas within the Fremont City limits and 2 miles extended from the city boundaries.

The former ENOA program – which ended service on June 30 – had served five counties – the rural area of Douglas County as well as Dodge, Sarpy, Cass and Washington counties – providing transportation to a range of destinations, including medical facilities, doctor’s officers, grocery stores and other spots.

For interested riders or caregivers seeking more information, city official recommend checking out the transit page on the city’s website: fremontne.gov/984/Fremont-Transit-Program.

Questions can also be made by telephone, at 402-459-2845.