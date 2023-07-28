The following information was compiled directly from police report summaries emailed to the Tribune from the Fremont Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

At about 8:43 a.m., Friday, July 21, law enforcement officials were investigating and made contact with Kyle A.J. Beebee, 37, and Kimberly A. Beecher, 38, both of Fremont. Police alleged that illegal drugs were located. Both Beebee and Beecher were arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At about 10:04 p.m., Friday, July 21, police officers responded to the area of the intersection of 23rd Street and Clarmar Avenue about alleged underage drinking. Officials stated in a release that during the investigation, a person allegedly misrepresented their identity. Greyson M. Peters, of Valley, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer.

At about 12:14 a.m., Saturday, July 22, police officers investigated reports of individuals in Hormel Park. Draven A. Kruse, 20, of Fremont, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, suspicion of being a minor in possession of nicotine products, and suspicion of being a minor in possession of alcohol.

At about 3:55 p.m., Saturday, July 22, police officers responded to the 100 block of North Main Street for reports a motor vehicle crash incident causing property damage. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Christina M. Leach, 47, of Fremont, on suspicion of DUI, blood alcohol content greater than .15; suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, and suspicion of driving during license revocation.

At 6:47 p.m., Saturday, July 22, Fremont police officers investigated an alleged road rage incident in which a suspect was alleged to display a possible firearm. An investigation determined that the firearm supposedly displayed during the incident was allegedly a replica, fake firearm. Ryan K. Bang, 45, of Fremont, was arrested for suspicion of terroristic threats.

At about 3:05 a.m., Monday, July 24, police officers responded to the 3000 block of Dawn Drive after receiving a trespassing complaint. Joshua R. Knappert, 40, of Fremont, was arrested for suspicion of third degree domestic assault; suspicion of possession of a controlled substance; suspicion of second degree trespassing; and suspicion of disturbing the peace.

At about 11:40 p.m., on Tuesday, July 25, a disturbance was reported at a facility in the 400 block of East 23rd Street. Joel A. Hemmingsen, 70, of Tekamah, was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest; suspicion of terroristic threats; suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person; a charge of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony; suspicion of resisting arrest; and alleged disorderly conduct.

At about 6:36 a.m., Wednesday, July 26, police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Fairacres Drive in Fremont for an alleged protection order violation. Christopher D. Wimer, 52, of Fremont, was arrested for suspicion of violating a protection order.

At about 12:58 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of West 23rd Street. Gerritt D. Davis, 20, of Fremont, was arrested and charged with suspicion of speeding; suspicion of possession of a controlled substance; suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia; suspicion of possession of marijuana greater than 1 ounce; and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.