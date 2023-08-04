The City of Fremont has defied an order from Dodge County Judge Thomas Klein to return a handgun to a Kansas man who had the firearm confiscated by Fremont police officers after he was arrested for possession of marijuana.

The city — through attorney Molly J. Miller — has also filed an appeal seeking to overturn Klein’s June 15 ruling that ordered the Fremont Police Department to return a .38 caliber Ruger LCP2 semi-automatic handgun to the possession of Ronald C. Kurdi, of Kansas.

A hearing on the city’s appeal has been scheduled for 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 17, in Dodge County Court.

Kurdi, 34, of Burlington, Kansas, was arrested in the early morning of Jan. 14, 2023, after a traffic stop on South Luther Road in Fremont. Kurdi was charged with suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In an interview with the Tribune, Kurdi said during the traffic stop he told Fremont police officers that he had in his possession the semi-automatic handgun secured inside a backpack in an un-reachable area of his Suburban SUV.

Kurdi said the officers took the handgun, but did not file any charges against him for possessing the weapon while also being in possession of marijuana.

“I live in my Suburban when I am working. The main reason (the police) took it is because they said it was ‘concealed.’ It was in my backpack. It was a normal traffic stop. I let (the police) know I had it, they searched the vehicle and found it. I was not hiding it or anything,” Kurdi said. “They didn’t do a firearm charge … this is what we landed on, me pleading guilty to marijuana. I just purchased (the gun). It is not a cheap weapon. That’s why I filed the motion to get it back.”

After he pleaded guilty to both charges on May 3, Kurdi’s lawyer — Bradley E. Nick — then filed a motion with Klein seeking to have his client’s firearm returned to him.

Klein agreed, granting the motion to return the firearm to Kurdi on June 15. According to court documents, Dodge County Attorney Pamela Hopkins did not object to returning the firearm to Kurdi.

In a July 27 filing made to Klein in Dodge County Court, Miller wrote that the city seeks to vacate his June 15 ruling in which Klein agreed with the motion by Kurdi’s attorney asking for the return of the firearm.

Miller cited as the reason for the appeal the fact that Kurdi had pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana, 1 ounce or less, as well as possession of use of drug paraphernalia.

Miller then cited federal firearms law — 18 U.S. Code 922 (d)(3) — which states it is unlawful for any person to sell or otherwise dispose of any firearm or ammunition to any person who is an unlawful user or is addicted to any controlled substance.

In request for a new hearing — which Klein did grant — Miller also stated that if the Fremont Police Department was forced to return the handgun to Kurdi, then the city police department would itself be violating federal firearms laws.

The Tribune contacted Klein seeking comment, but the county judge said he is unable to comment on any pending litigation or court actions and declined to comment.

The issue of whether or not users of unlawful drugs or other controlled substances can own or possess firearms or ammunition is one of many current restrictions on gun ownership that are now facing an uncertain future after the June 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the case New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen.

In the 6-3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the State of New York’s “public carry licensing” law which had been in place for decades. In their ruling, the high court of the nation also reset to a degree the criteria for restrictions on the ownership of firearms, a legal change that had caused numerous Second Amendment challenges across the nation as well as left many judges flummoxed on how to rule on cases.

Multiple appeals and new cases regarding gun ownership are currently filed or scheduled to be heard in both state and federal courts all over the United States. Many of the cases involve plaintiffs who are claiming that under the new framework created by the 2022 ruling — called the Bruen Test — that many of the long-standing prohibitions on the ownership of firearms are now unconstitutional.

Among the prohibitions being challenged since the Bruen ruling are federal laws barring convicted felons, people convicted of domestic violence or abuse charges, anyone who has served a term of more than one calendar year in prison or the users and addicts of unlawful drugs or controlled substances from owning, possessing or buying firearms or ammunition.

Kurdi admitted he had marijuana with him at the time he possessed the firearm. However, he said due to the ever-changing legality of cannabis across the nation, restricting a person’s Second Amendment rights for merely using a substance that is legal in a particular state — in his opinion — doesn’t make sense.

“I am moving to Missouri. If I were to go to Missouri, became a resident and decided I wanted a medical (cannabis) card, I am signing away my gun rights in that state if I get the card,” Kurdi said.

That possibility, he noted, came to his mind when he tried to get his gun back and the FPD clerk would not return it.

“I came to Fremont, went to my lawyer’s office and he handed me the printed court order. I immediately took that to the (Fremont) police department. They took it from me, (the clerk) called the judge.”

After that interaction, the police department clerk refused to give Kurdi his firearm.

“(The clerk) told me that there is a new federal law that they can’t give me the weapon back until a year after this charge,” Kurdi said. “I asked her, ‘so you’re stripping me of my Second Amendment rights because of a drug charge?’”

On July 27, the City of Fremont lawyer filed the request for a new hearing on the return of the firearm.