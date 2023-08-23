The Fremont Police Department (FPD) lost two more police officers last week, with two state-certified law enforcement street officers working their last days on Aug. 15 and Aug. 18.

Both officers resigned in good standing, with one taking a new law enforcement job in California and the other stating on a state form that he was leaving the law enforcement field to pursue a new career.

With the two departures, the Fremont Police Department has had a total of seven staff resign since March 3, including one detective, five street patrol division officers and the lone mental health services liaison officer.

The two latest resignations take the department’s unofficial roster down to 33. Normally, the department has 40 staff. One new officer was hired on July 11, but he is still in his Field Training Officer (FTO) status and not allowed to patrol alone until he completes the training period.

Requests via email and telephone for comment on the latest resignations made to Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott were not responded to as of the Tribune’s press time on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The FPD is working hard to recruit new officers, with an advertisement posted at the city’s employment webpage as well as multiple social media posts made on the police department and City of Fremont Facebook pages.

The FPD hosted a “meet and greet” event on both Aug. 16 and Aug 19 during which potential applicants could meet FPD officers and learn more about the application process as well as job duties and hiring requirements.

Officer Brandon Ramirez worked his last day at the FPD on Friday, Aug. 18. He was hired on July 12, 2022, after relocating to Fremont from Hesperia, California.

According to a mandatory state Personal Change-in-Status form submitted to the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island, Ramirez accepted a new job with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office.

The other officer to depart the FPD last week was Officer Derick Leaman, who had worked with FPD since April 2019. According the Fremont Police Department 2021 Annual Report, he graduated from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in 2019.

In a Dec. 19, 2019, post to the Fremont Police Department Facebook page, officials announced that Leaman had successfully completed his field training officer period and had become an official police officer able to patrol alone.

According to his biography in the city’s 2021 annual police report, Leaman was a 2018 graduate of Hasting College, majoring in sociology along with an emphasis in criminology. He also received a minor in communication.

In his mandatory state Personal Change-in-Status form submitted to the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island, Leaman was listed as, “leaving law enforcement and (has) no new position.”

In late July, community services supervisor and animal control officer Kelli Brown, and patrol division officer Christopher Williamson both resigned from FPD in good standing to take new jobs at other regional law enforcement agencies.

Brown was hired by the Bellevue Police Department and Williamson was hired by the Bennington Police Department.

On March 3, FPD’s mental health co-responder officer Rachel Wesely resigned and worked her last day. Attempts by the Tribune to verify her employment status with the department were not responded to.

Longtime and respected FPD Detective Matt Hultquist resigned from the department to take a new job with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office as of Monday, April 24. Hultquist’s last day of employment with the FPD was listed as Friday, April 21. Hultquist had worked at the FPD for more than 26 years.

The third officer to resign since March 1, 2023, was former FPD patrol officer Payton L. Boston, who resigned effective April 24, 2023, after he was arrested on April 2 for suspicion of DUI in Iowa.

Boston pleaded guilty on July 12 to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor in Iowa. On July 11, Boston was charged with three Class I misdemeanor charges: suspicion of third degree domestic assault; and two separate counts of suspicion of child abuse.

On July 25, Boston pleaded not guilty to all three charges. His next court appearance is a pre-trial hearing scheduled for 9 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29.