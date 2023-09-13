The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education on Monday night, Sept. 11, unanimously approved the district’s 2023-2024 fiscal year budget, agreeing to both reduce spending by more than 3% as well as reduce the levy by 8.5 cents.

Board President Sandi Proskovec and other board members thanked district staff — notably Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl — for their hard work and efforts in lowering the levy and also reducing spending.

“It isn’t very often we are able to do a reduction of this magnitude,” Proskovec said. “The reality is, we are being extremely responsible.”

Board Member Michael Petersen said the reduction in spending and the levy were welcome and responsive to the public.

“We’re cutting the budget. We do a great job with the limited resources we have,” Petersen said.

District Superintendent Mark Shepard also lauded Dahl’s work on the budget as well as the entire district administrative team who assisted on the budget.

“The levy is what we need, not a dime more,” Shepard said. “This board has been responsive to not only the needs of the district, but also the public.”

The 2023-2024 FPS Budget that was approved includes a decrease by 3.2% from $69,595,949 in 2022-2023 to $67,370,915 in 2023-2024. There was a 12.52% rise in assessed valuation of properties in the three-county tax base the district serves.

The 2023-2024 FPS budget lowered the levy by 8.5 cents, going from $1.223 in 2022-2023 to $1.138 in 2023-2024. That includes the General Fund levy of 91.9 cents; the Special Building Fund levy at 2.5 cents; the Bond Fund levy at 19.3 cents.

For the average home that is valued at $150,000, district officials reported that a taxpayer would be billed $1,707 in property taxes for the 2023-2024 levy, a $128 reduction from last year.

In his 37-minute presentation to the board of education on the budget specifics, Dahl said, “We are a growing district,” while noting that there are 192 more students in the district for the 2023-2024 school year than last year.

The biggest expense the district has, Dahl noted, is personnel. In the 2023-2024 budget, the district added 12 full-time employees in specific roles, while adding another three full-time staffers who are able to flex to different jobs within the district.

“How do we spend our money? We spend our money on our people,” Dahl explained. “As you can see, 80% of our budget goes to people.”

The district spends much less per pupil than most schools in the state of Nebraska. In FPS, the spending is $12,081 per pupil per academic year. The state average is for district’s to spend $15,113 per pupil.

Board OKs several athletics items

The board of education voted 6-0 to approve three different athletics-related agenda items.

A new weight room will be developed with the assistance of a $250,000 donation from the Goldman Sachs Foundation. Fremont High School Athletics Director Scott Anderson said the new weight room will be located in the East Gym at the high school and will feature 16 racks of weights and new and upgraded cardio machines.

“This will be really great for our athletics program,” Anderson said. “We just needed more space.”

Another sports item OK’d was the approval of allowing soccer players from Arlington High School and Logan View High School to join into and play for the Fremont soccer teams. Currently, Fremont is in a “co-op” arrangement for soccer with Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools.

Anderson said the FHS soccer teams, “could absorb” the extra players, which he estimated could be between four and eight players maximum joining the programs.

The final sports-related item approved was the purchase of a Daktronics electronic scoreboard for Appleget Field for a cost of $96,238.