The public is invited to a Wednesday night open house on Sept. 6 to discuss the Rawhide Creek Watershed Flood Risk Reduction Plan and proposed projects.

The free event is open to residents of Fremont and surrounding communities in Dodge County and is scheduled to run from 5-7 p.m. at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dodge County Extension Office, 1206 W. 23rd St.

Thomas Smith, director of the Dodge County Office of Emergency Management, said no plans have been finalized and officials are merely fielding questions, taking in concerns and recommendations for a future action plan to deal with flooding along the watershed.

“The Rawhide Creek is a pretty important little creek and little watershed areas. We’re going through a lot of project alternatives and ideas,” Smith said in a telephone interview with the Tribune. “Following the floods of 2019, this is one of those many areas that we thought could be improved. We wanted to evaluate and get more information on flooding that occurs in the watershed. This project has enabled us to get the data and do hydraulic assessments to we understand how it floods.”

The meeting is being dually hosted by the Dodge County Joint Water Management Advisory Board (JWMAB) and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Fremont. According to a press release about the open house, attendees are encouraged to ask questions and give feedback to officials, but that, “no formal presentation will be made and attendees may drop-in anytime.”

Smith said the meeting will, “primarily focus on the northwest area of Fremont,” and is in his opinion, “is a great opportunity to give feedback.”

“We need a lot of the public to come and provide input on what they want seen done in the watershed. We’ve obviously gone through a lot of project alternatives and ideas on what can be done to help mitigate flooding and prevent events like what happened in 2016 when that big rain storm came through,” Smith added. “How Rawhide Creek comes into northwest Fremont and goes through the city, it is pretty important. We are looking at how we can mitigate future events. It has to be submitted (eventually).’”

Smith said additional public meetings will take place in the future. The plan will have the alternatives that were passed.

“This is just the preliminary stages,” Smith said.

The Rawhide Creek Watershed encompasses an estimated 142,000 acres in eastern Nebraska between Schuyler and Fremont, beginning at Shell Creek in Colfax County and ending when it joins the Elkhorn River.

Smith stressed that no final decisions have been made on the projects. The two agencies joined together to collaboratively develop the Rawhide Creek Watershed Work Plan — Environmental Assessment (Plan-EA).

“The Plan-EA will be used to help document existing problems and evaluate new strategies for flood prevention and watershed protection. During the public meeting, attendees will be able to learn more from project personnel, as well as ask questions and provide feedback,” officials stated in the press release. “The Dodge County JWMAB was created to support inter-agency collaborative efforts to identify and implement measures to reduce area flood risks.”

Written comments and questions about the project can be submitted to John Petersen of JEO via email at: jpetersen@jeo.com, or via telephone by calling 402-616-5036. Concerns, comments or other requests to officials can also be mailed directly to staff at JEO Consulting Group, which is based in an Omaha office. 11213 Davenport Street Ste. 200, Omaha, NE 68154.

Additional information or questions before or after the open house can also be directed to Smith at 402-727-2785 or via email at: emergencymanagement@dodgecountyne.gov. The project website also has more information, and can be found at https://arcg.is/0X9HTn.