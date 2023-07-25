Officials from the low-income housing assistance nonprofit Rebuilding Together Platte Valley East are hosting on Wednesday a three-hour kick-off festival for a capital campaign fundraising effort that aims to collect donations toward a new headquarters in Fremont.

Rebuilding Together, said Jett McCullough, programs director for the Platte Valley East affiliate, is a nationwide nonprofit that is located in more than 120 communities across America. The Dodge County-centered affiliate, he added, is 16 years old.

McCullough said the fundraising kick-off set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, is intended to hopefully ignite a capital donation effort that would raise $750,000, funds which the nonprofit aims to use to build a new headquarters office building.

The festivities will be hosted in the empty lot at the intersection of 32nd Street and Clarkson Street, which is now owned by the nonprofit and will be used as the site of the new offices.

“This is our capital campaign, ‘Rebuilding The Future Together.’ Our ultimate goal is to build our own office space and warehouse at that lot where we are hosting the event with (KHUB Big Dog) radio,” McCullough said in a telephone interview on Monday.

“We’ll have a diagram, a current rendering of the (building) plan right now there, and that will kind of give us a real physical location to consolidate our resources, have offices, have the shops to provide buildings ourselves,” McCullough added. “Brad (Wiese) has been running this capital campaign for a while now.”

The empty lot is covered in grass, McCullough said, and on Wednesday will be the location of the celebration.

“We just purchased it a few months back. We’ve got one of our storage containers there. Currently, we are in the same building as the United Way on First Street in Fremont,” he added. “(We are) a national nonprofit with more than 120 affiliates, most are in urban areas, we are a rare rural affiliate.”

The nonprofit’s end goal, he explained, was to assist low-income homeowners who meet a specific financial threshold set each year by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This year, that is 60% of the area median income.

“We are a safe and healthy housing organization. Our mission is repairing homes, revitalizing communities and rebuilding lives. Essentially, we serve low-income homeowners,” McCullough said of the organization. “As long as people meet the income requirements set by the government — the U.S.D.A. — and own the home they live in, we can ties the repairs back to safety or health, we will do them.”

The organization is widening its impact and reach, too. McCullough said Rebuilding Together Platte Valley East has recently opened up an office in West Point in Cuming County, to help residents there.

“In general, our programs service low income homeowners. We used to be called (Rebuilding Together) Greater Fremont, but we changed our name. We just opened an office in West Point, and I’m going there about twice a week,” McCullough said. “It is Dodge County and all the surrounding counties … we have about a 35-miles radius around Fremont which we serve.”

On Wednesday, any attendees to the fundraising kick-off will get to play a variety of “lumberjack games,” and will be treated to food such as burgers, hot dogs, drinks and snacks. A live radio broadcast will also be hosted from the site on KHUB Big Dog 1350 AM radio.

“We’re just going to have a blast out there at the new site,” he said.

For more information, telephone a representative at 402-727-7047.