A registered sex offender from Louisiana who recently relocated to Fremont was arrested on Tuesday, Aug, 8, by state and federal officials on 10 counts of alleged child pornography.

According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, a team of investigators with the NSP Tech Crimes Unit were assisted by federal authorities from the Homeland Security Investigations in conducting a child exploitation investigation that led to the arrest of Eugene R. Kinnear, 54, of Fremont.

Kinnear is a registered sex offender, and according to the State of Nebraska’s Sex Offender Registry website, was convicted more than 22 years ago of three charges in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, which is near the city of Shreveport.

The Sex Offender Registry website states Kinnear informed the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on March 25, 2023, that he was residing at a home in the 400 block of West Military Ave.

On June 5, 2023, he reportedly engaged in a “check-in” with sheriff’s officials about his status and that he resided in the home near the Fremont Salvation Army facility.

Kinnear was convicted on Dec. 18, 2000, in Louisiana of two felony counts of child pornography involving a minor victim; and one felony count of aggravated oral sexual battery of a minor victim.

State and federal authorities conducted a search of Kinnear’s residence on July 26. He was arrested on Aug. 8.

As a result of the search and investigation, officials stated in the press release, Kinnear, was charged with 10 counts of suspicion of possession of child pornography and one count of suspicion of violation of the sex offender registration act.

Kinnear was later booked into the Saunders County Jail. Authorities are continuing to investigate Kinnear and the case, officials noted in the release.