Another round of repavement work is underway in Fremont, with the latest project in the city’s annual pavement upgrading efforts starting on Monday on Lincoln Avenue near First Street. The work will continue until Sept. 9, unless weather issues arise.

According to a press release sent by the Fremont Public Works Department, the Lincoln Avenue Asphalt Overlay Project began Monday, Aug. 28, with work being done by contractor Omni Engineering. Lincoln Avenue will have the pavement milled then resurfaced from First to 23rd Street.

In an effort to reduce the impact on local school traffic, officials announced that the milling and resurfacing of the section of Lincoln Avenue from 16th Street to 19th Street will be done, “when school traffic is not being affected,” with resurfacing set for Saturday, Sept. 9.

“This construction is part of the Lincoln Avenue Asphalt Overlay Project. Work will include milling of the roadway and resurfacing of the roadway (and) Rehab of any traffic loop detectors and adjusting structures in pavement,” stated Public Works Director Justin Zetterman in the press release. “There will be temporary road closures until work is complete. The start date and completion time are estimates only and may vary depending on the weather.”

Zetterman urged patience from the public, residents who live on and around Lincoln Avenue and from parents who may take children to the Fremont High School or other facilities such as the Fremont Family YMCA.

“We respectfully request your cooperation while we are performing work, and strongly encourage (residents) to pay close attention to parking restrictions and street closures so that work can be performed expeditiously,” Zetterman stated in the release.

The project is the latest in a series of roadway improvements that have been done by the city during the summer months, including the ongoing closure and repairs to the Bell Street viaduct/bridge, which began in late May and are expected to be fully completed by the end of November.

The current project on Lincoln Avenue comes only weeks after the completion of a sewer line repair project on the key north-south corridor, which was focused near Fremont High School. That project was completed in mid-August with the roadway fully re-opening on Sunday night, Aug. 13.

Another re-pavement project is expected to be fully completed this week. That project involves the pavement at the intersection of East Eighth Street and North Hancock Street where the Towne Square Drive meets the two thoroughfares.

Workers have been on site daily, removing massive chunks of concrete pavement and doing the normal re-pavement work. In a prior interview, Zetterman said those projects often take about two to three weeks from start to finish, and work was progressing well on that intersection.