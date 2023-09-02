As part of the Lee Enterprises annual ‘Salute to Labor’ in honor of Labor Day, the Fremont Tribune talked to Jessica Kolterman, director of administration for the largest business employer in Fremont — Lincoln Premium Poultry — about the importance of the estimated 1,200 employees at the massive chicken production facility that opened in September 2019.

Lincoln Premium Poultry was founded in 2016, and works with regional livestock producers and farm families to produce chicken products for CostCo’s nationwide chain of stores and locations. LPP has been a primary driver in recent years of the Fremont economy, drawing in a wide range of workers for the billion dollar facility on the south side of the city and providing a range of revenues to the city in many sectors.

Kolterman said she and other LPP executives and managers couldn’t be more proud of their entire workforce, which hails from dozens of different countries and engages in a long list of job duties to keep the massive facility running smoothly and feeding the nation. Those contributions, Kolterman noted, are especially welcome as the facility’s fourth anniversary nears next week.

The estimated 1,200 employees at LPP primarily reside in Fremont and Dodge County, creating an entire community of workers that Kolterman called an extended family. Those workers are in many instances new immigrants to the United States, and LPP engages in numerous efforts to help these new citizens gain official citizenship status, learn English and also gain new skills that can lead to upward movement within the company’s vast structure of interconnected jobs.

QUESTION: What kind of impact does adding 1,200 jobs have on the Fremont community and do for the region? How critical are the employees to the community and wider world?

KOLTERMAN: “Our operation includes the plant, the feed mill, the hatchery and what we call our ‘live operations’ team, and those are the people that work with family farms around the region. I think you really saw — dramatically — the impact of food production teams during the (COVID-19) pandemic. When we were in the middle of a global pandemic and many plants around the United States were not able to operate because their workers were not able to work, we were very fortunate here at our facility, that we did not have a dramatic challenge with that. And, all of our workers were able to continue to come to work in a way that we were able to continue to operate. So, throughout that time — but always — they are putting out millions of chickens every year and that product goes across the United States to the homes of CostCo shoppers where in many cases, it becomes the centerpiece of a family meal. Having lived through a time in a recent history when people wondered where their meat was going to come from, when it was short on the shelves, I think people, especially now, can better value the contributions that the people in food processing facilities across the country provide.”

QUESTION: Lincoln Premium Poultry produces 2 million chickens per week, how key is the workforce to that output?

KOLTERMAN: “We have around 1,200 (employees) throughout the entire operation. We produce 2 million birds per week. Fifty percent of those go into rotisserie chicken, so 1 million come out of our facility a week. The rest of that chicken is packaged, and all of that chicken goes out to CostCo warehouses across the United States.”

QUESTION: What kind of different jobs are offered at Lincoln Premium Poultry?

KOLTERMAN: “One thing I’d like to highlight is that in food production, the most important people that are in our facility are the people out on the floor doing the day-to-day jobs. We often talk about that as a leadership team, in that … we really aren’t needed to run these operations … the people that are needed to run these operations are the people who run the machines, who are putting food into packages and moving them out the door. We are extraordinarily proud of our team and the skills they bring to the production floor. We have people who contribute in all kinds of ways, from the set-up of that production floor every morning, all the way to the processing of the product, the packaging of the product, the people that run the machines, maintain the machines, fix the machines when they break down. In addition to that, you have all the technology and automation that goes into those machines. Then we have quality assurance, which makes sure the food is safe and at the quality we want — all of those people pieces working together to send product out the door into a transportation system. You also have people on the live side of the operation that are making sure the feed is going to the poultry, that the poultry is being raised by the farmers, that the farmers are being supported by people in various industries — all the way from vaccinations to the energy industry that is making sure those barns are heated and cooled. There are all these different pieces … even the trucking industry that is bringing the chickens into our facility to be processed; the trucks that take the eggs out from one farm to our hatchery to be hatched …the chicks that are hatched being taken to barns to be raised …. all of these pieces work together in a million different systems to really create that end product that feeds our families. So, without any of these people pieces doing their jobs, you would not have an end product. I like to say to our new team members who join our team, ‘We all have to be in this together in order to make this product that feeds our nation.’ No job is more important than any other.”

QUESTION: How proud are you of your workforce and employees at Lincoln Premium Poultry?

KOLTERMAN: “We are one big team working together to feed our country and our fellow citizens. That is a message we share, is that we are one team, one family. We all work together to work toward a goal, and the goal is one that is very valued: it is food. It is something everyone needs to survive. And (our workers) get to be a part of that. I cannot fully express the pride I have in our workers here. The pride I see in them … from everyone I see at work, they all have great pride in their work. They show up and work hard and they contribute in so many ways. If I could characterize one thing in our facility that I see that makes me proud, it is they have the pride in their work and they support each other in that work. It is very common to see them celebrate small successes together, to celebrate a birthday, to celebrate a new baby that a worker or family member may be having. It is just a really great family-focused environment. They take care of each other like family, and we (at LPP) try to encourage that with our company culture.”

QUESTION: Lincoln Premium Poultry has a focus on worker education and assistance, such as language classes and other on-the-job training. Can you describe those efforts and their importance?

KOLTERMAN: We have both English classes and Spanish classes available to our team members. We do a lot of celebrations … we celebrate anniversaries, we celebrate people in their first 90 days and one thing we just added to our facility is, we just put up flags in the hallways of all the different countries where our team members come from. We are continually adding flags when we learn of new places that need to add. We do immigration celebrations when a team member becomes a citizen and we always want to celebrate that. There are just these spontaneous parties that team members do with each other when on break. One thing I am proud of is, if you look across our leadership team, there is a dramatic number of people who started in an entry level position and who have moved up to be in a management position or to a job that has given them the opportunity to grow in both income and skills. You would see that trajectory of people who have grown due to their hard work and diligence.”

QUESTION: LPP provides a pathway for new immigrants coming to the United States, how does LPP help foster that environment?

KOLTERMAN: “If you come into this team and you want to work hard and grow, that opportunity is there in front of you. If you work hard, the possibility of upward mobility is always there. What we look at is, the person’s willingness to learn the job and their willingness to work hard and do the job. We don’t necessarily say, you need this amount of education or experience, we try to find ways to create opportunities for growth for anyone who wants to put the hard work and dedication into. One program I know we’re all really proud of is our machine operator program. Many of our machine operators started at an entry level position working in a regular production role on the line. Because they were working near and around these machines, they started to learn and understand these machines. Pretty soon (LPP) realized some of our line workers actually understood the machines as well as some of our maintenance workers. So we developed a program to cultivate them and add skills to them so they could go from being on the line to being a machine operator, which is a promotion. As they gained aptitude, then moving from a machine operator to an entry level maintenance tech (worker). Many of our team members have taken that path. One of our team members in the IT department started in the parts room. There are hundreds of stories like that in our organization. Our people are given the opportunity to grow from within.”

QUESTION: What would you and Lincoln Premium Poultry executives want to say to your staff as Labor Day is celebrated in honor of American workers?

KOLTERMAN: “I think the message is that, we would not have a company were it not for our workforce. We are only as strong as every individual that works here. We are extraordinarily grateful for their contributions and proud of them for everything they do to make this company successful.”