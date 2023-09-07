Officials with Fremont Public Schools placed Clarmar Elementary School into a brief “hold” and then “lock-out” on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 7, after a small brawl erupted in the south parking lot of Fremont High School and reports of an alleged firearm being waved were made to Fremont Police officials.

FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard issued a press release after 5 p.m. Sept. 7, stressing that the alleged weapon was really an Airsoft Gun, not a real firearm, and that no injuries were suffered by any participants.

“On Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, shortly after 3:15 p.m., a report was made to the Fremont Police Department that a fight was underway in the Fremont High School south parking lot and there was a potential firearm involved,” Shepard stated in the press release. “The Fremont Police Department responded as did FHS administration. It was determined there was an altercation between two individuals. Others were involved and there was a report of a handgun being waved by one of the individuals.”

After police officials arrived on scene, Shepard stated that a brief investigation led to the determination that the weapon was an Airsoft gun, and, “it was not an actual firearm.”

“The incident remains under investigation. As a precautionary measure, nearby Clarmar Elementary school immediately went into ‘hold’ and ‘lockout.’ These security measures were removed and the students were released at 3:24 p.m., four minutes after the normal 3:20 p.m. dismissal time, after the FPD had determined there was not a weapon involved,” Shepard explained in the press release.

In a follow-up email to the Tribune, Shepard said information about the incident is limited, and an investigation is underway. He did not answer questions about how many total people were involved in the altercation or if those involved were students at the high school or not.

“To our knowledge, no one was injured in the altercation. There are no further details available at this time as this is an ongoing investigation,” Shepard said in the email.

The incident is the fifth since 2018 in which a threat of a gun being used, or a real or fake firearm was reportedly found on an FPD campus.

On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, a teacher at Johnson Crossing Academic Center brought a fake musket that was totally non-functioning to school for a class lesson. Students told their parents about the fake musket, who in turn reported that incident to school district officials, but there was no police response or lockdown for that incident. State law allows the use of inoperable weapons for educational displays and lessons.

The only incident of a real firearm being found on a campus happened at about 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Milliken Park Elementary School. In that incident, a fourth-grade male student brought a semi-automatic handgun to the school which had a magazine with bullets in it, but no round in the firing chamber.

An astute teacher noticed students gathered in an unusual manner, and then discovered that the suspect student was showing others the handgun. The teacher detained the student and took him to the school’s administrative office and Fremont Police officials arrived on scene to conduct an investigation.

There were no injuries and no threats were made with the firearm. The school did not go into a “lockdown” during the incident.

District security Chief Kevin Kavan told members of the FPS Board of Education in June that he was conducting a probe into why officials at Milliken Park did not follow the district’s protocols when the firearm was discovered.

In November 2018, the Fremont High School was placed into a “lockdown” after an Airsoft pistol was found unattended inside the school. As with the Sept. 7, 2023, incident, officials in the November 2018 situation were not sure if the alleged firearm was real or not and called FPD to the scene, who determined it was not a real firearm.

A fifth situation occurred at 6 p.m., Jan. 30, 2023, when officials with the Fremont Police Department was called to Johnson Crossing Academic Center for an alleged gun-related threat that turned out to be false.

In that incident, a student reported that they believed another student had made a threat in relation to allegedly bringing a firearm to the school due to a dispute. The alleged threat was deemed not credible by police officials and there was no school “lockdown.”

The FPS has a robust reporting protocol in place for students and staff in regard to potential safety issues and possible weapons or threats on any of the district’s campuses. Shepard stated in the press release that the process worked as expected in the Thursday incident.

“This protocol continues to serve our district and community well, keeping everyone safe,” Shepard, stated in the press release. “We appreciate the responsiveness of the FPD in dealing with the situation seriously.”

The FPS and FPD are encouraging witnesses or others who may have information about the incident to contact the FPD non-emergency number at 402-727-2677 or officials at the Fremont High School at 402-727-3050.