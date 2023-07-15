The City of Fremont nabbed a victory at the Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday, as the state’s highest court ruled in favor of the city in a legal dispute with the Dodge County Humane Society.

The Nebraska Supreme Court ruled on July 14 that a district court judge erred in an earlier ruling that the city had improperly terminated a contract with the Dodge County Humane Society in 2021, ending the animal control and services agreement between the two entities.

The high court explained its decision in a lengthy ruling posted online on Friday.

“The (Fremont City) Council did not exercise a judicial or quasi-judicial function when it voted on a motion to send a letter to the Dodge County Humane Society, and the district court did not have jurisdiction to review this action in a petition in error proceeding,” the justices ruled. “We vacate the order of the district court for lack of jurisdiction, and as a result, we lack jurisdiction over this appeal. Accordingly, we dismiss this appeal.”

Friday’s decision by the state’s high court comes almost three months after attorneys for the City of Fremont made arguments on April 24, to the Nebraska Supreme Court, seeking to overturn the district court judge’s earlier ruling in regard to a contract dispute with the Humane Society.

Requests for comment on the ruling made to the city’s attorneys as well as the Humane Society were not responded to.

The issue stemmed from Case S-22-0698, Dodge County Humane Society Appellee v. City of Fremont, Nebraska and the City Council for the City of Fremont, Nebraska Appellant, which was an appeal from a ruling by Judge Geoffrey C. Hall in the District Court for Dodge County.

The City of Fremont alleged that Hall made errors in regard to four issues: determining the district court had petition-in-error jurisdiction; that the council decision at a Feb. 23, 2021 meeting, “constituted a judgment rendered or final order of an inferior tribunal;” by considering evidence that was not contained in the record before the City Council; and in, “finding that authorization of sending the notice of termination letter by the City Council was not supported by sufficient evidence.”

The ruling concludes the long-running saga of animal control services. After the city council cancelled the contract with the Dodge County Humane Society, the city entered into a contract with FurEver Home, LLC, for animal sheltering and control services.

The DCHS lawsuit originally included the FurEver Home, however officials with FurEver Home successfully petitioned the district court to be removed from the lawsuit later in 2021.

The city was represented before the high court by Travis Jacott, Molly Miller and Patrick J. Sullivan, of Adams & Sullivan, P.C., while the Dodge County Humane Society was represented by attorney Thomas B. Thomsen, all of whom made statements to the justices on April 24 and answered questions during the 22-minute hearing.

In arguments, Thomsen alleged that the city’s prior contract with the Dodge County Humane Society was still technically in effect, and that his clients sought for the judge to recognize the contract as valid and to be paid back-fees and costs from February 2021 through September 2022.

“We believe that contract was wrongfully terminated by the City of Fremont,” Thomsen said to the court, also arguing that a letter sent to the humane society officials only gave 30 days’ notice, and that the contract required 60 days. He also alleged the city did not provide reasons of “cause” for the contract termination.

Jacott argued in April the city had a right to terminate the contract with the DCHS, and that Hall had ruled in error. The city asked the high court to overturn Hall’s earlier rulings in the dispute.

Jacott described at the time that animal control was a “hot button issue” of concern to the public. He also said the city council in February 2021 acted within its authority and powers in voting to authorize the mayor to send a termination letter notice to the Humane Society.

The lawsuit stemmed in part from a city council meeting held in February, 2021, when the council voted in favor of issuing a letter of termination of contract to the Dodge County Humane Society. The letter, signed by Mayor Joey Spellerberg, outlined several sections of the city’s contract with DCHS that had been in violation and had not been remedied since a Notice of Cure toward the end of October 2020.

In the letter, the city established that, due to the lack of action to remedy the noted violations, the city has the right to exercise the right to terminate its contract with DCHS 30 days after the notice is given. Five sections of the city’s contract with DCHS were described as being “previously violated” without remedy.

The Dodge County Humane Society then filed a lawsuit alleging breach of contract against the city, alleging in its complaint that “there is no indication in said letter, expressed or implied, that said letter provides notice of termination.”