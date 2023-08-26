Riders using Fremont’s new van transportation service will get free rides from the program’s start day on Thursday, Sept. 7, through Friday, Nov. 3, officials announced on Friday.

In a press release sent to local media outlets, Fremont’s city grants coordinator Angie Olson stated that the new ride service will be available from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with “door-to-door” pick up and drop off. When the service begins charging riders a fare that will be $2 for a one-way ride, Olson noted.

The new coordinator for what’s being called the Fremont Transit Program is Dakota Buesing.

“We’re excited to implement this program and although we are starting small, we are also considering the future,” Buesing stated in the press release. “If the program is successful, we’ll take a look at any adjustments that might be needed like hiring additional staff.”

According to the release, the city got a Rural Public Transportation grant to help fund a portion of the program costs. The service will provide rides from any address within Fremont city limits with a maximum range outside the city limits of 2 miles.

People can make ride reservations beginning on Monday, Aug. 28, and the service kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 7. To make a reservation, riders can telephone 402-459-2845 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The three vans that were purchased from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging are ADA-compliant as well as wheelchair accessible. For disabled riders or others with mobility issues, a "personal attendant" of the rider will be able to join the primary rider at no cost, officials explained in the press release.

Although fares are set at $2 for one-way trip, to receive that price, riders are required to schedule an appointment for a ride at least 48 hours in advance.

Because space is limited in the vans, Olson noted in the press release that, “same-day rides may be booked for an additional fee.”

There are limitations on payment options for the van service.

“For the safety of riders and staff, the program has an exact change policy and riders can pay cash at the time of ride or use a ride pass,” officials stated in the release. “Ride passes will be available for purchase on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave., beginning Sept. 7. Additional ride pass purchase locations will be available in the future.”

Residents who are 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, who officials noted, “will be responsible for providing, installing and removing any necessary safety or booster seats.” Parents and legal guardians do not ride for free like a personal attendant, and must also pay a fare to ride. The service has a requirement that scheduled riders be ready 15 minutes prior to their pick-up time.

The new Fremont van service replaces the former ENOA program — which ended service on June 30 and had served five counties — the rural area of Douglas County as well as Dodge, Sarpy, Cass and Washington counties. The old service provided transportation to a range of destinations, including medical facilities, doctor’s officers, grocery stores and other spots.

For interested riders or caregivers seeking more information, city officials recommend checking out the transit page on the city’s website: fremontne.gov/984/Fremont-Transit-Program.

School Resources Officer on medical leave

Fremont police School Resources Officer James Butts will not be on Fremont Public Schools district campuses for the next few months due to him taking a medical leave for surgery, officials with the FPS said in an email.

FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard said once Butts is cleared to return from his medical leave, students and teachers will see the well-known face on district campuses.

“Currently, Officer Butts is out due to medical leave — when he returns to duty he will be our SRO. In the meantime, we have made arrangements for alternative coverage in the district with the Fremont Police Department,” Shepard said in an email.

Butts also patrols Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools as part of his SRO duties with the Fremont Police Department.