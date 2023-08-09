A new van transportation service for elderly residents and others in need of rides in Fremont could be up and running by Aug. 28, officials with the city’s Parks and Recreation Board were told on Monday, Aug. 7.

Nick Hansen, Fremont’s director of Parks and Recreation, provided on Monday, Aug. 7, an update on the planned van ride service to members of the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

Hansen said the city has hired a coordinator who will “dispatch” vans to requested riders as well as a full-time driver for the new service. A second, part-time driver has been offered a job, he noted, but that person is still going through the background check and drug-testing process.

“August 28 is our projected start date,” Hansen told the board members, stressing that many issues could affect that goal and it is not finalized.

Hansen said the city is waiting to have graphic designed decals completed for the vans for identification purposes and is also trying to hash out others specifics of the ride service. He told the board that neither he or other Parks and Recreation staff will be involved in driving vans or managing the service once it is officially open.

He also said that the van service is “not a guaranteed ride,” and that if a driver calls off sick, misses work for some reason or quits, then van service could be cancelled and not resumed until staff could return to work.

The City of Fremont is currently spearheading the effort to provide transportation services on a much more limited scope than a former ride service provided by the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging.

The city’s plan is to only provide transportation five days a week to areas within the Fremont City limits and 2 miles extended from the city boundaries.

The former ENOA program – which ended service on June 30 – had served five counties – the rural area of Douglas County as well as Dodge, Sarpy, Cass and Washington counties – providing transportation to a range of destinations, including medical facilities, doctor’s officers, grocery stores and other spots.

Officials from ENOA decided to end the program after analysis and conclusion that the agency’s mission to serve senior citizens and elderly residents wasn’t being fully realized with the program. The service had excessive costs, and officials claimed, had started to be abused by younger riders who were seeking rides to places such as casinos.

When news of the ENOA ride service closure began to be made public in March and April, several concerned residents spoke to the Fremont City Council and pleaded with city leaders to step up and create a ride service for locals in need.

Those pleas were answered almost immediately by Mayor Joey Spellerberg, the eight members of the city council and City Administrator Jody Sanders, who by May were already engaged in discussions with ENOA officials about taking on some of the former ride service territory and duties.

To assist with efforts, a group of local health care officials formed the Fremont Area Transportation Task Force, also known as FATT, which is composed of five representatives from local organizations.

That group requested from the Dodge County Board of Supervisors on June 23, financial assistance for the van service via two payments of $31,000 – one in 2023 and one in 2024.

Bob Missel, the chairman of the county supervisors said the grant request was rejected by supervisors.

“There was a sense from board members that we were a little late to the table,” Missel explained of the vote. “Two of the supervisors—Pat (Tawney) and Lon (Strand) supported the project, but because it did not serve their consitituents at this time, they voted no. The program will still happen, though. It will move forward.”

The City of Fremont is applying for a state 5311 Grant to assist with funding of the new program, which requires matching funds, hence the request to Dodge County for the two annual payments of $31,000. The city already purchased three vans formerly used by the ENOA program to use once the Fremont program is up and running.

In late June, Hansen said there are few details of the program finalized as he and others at the city are still working on the project. As of Aug. 7, there were no new updates, he noted in Monday’s meeting.

The likely cost of a ride will be between $3 and $5, and the service has a tentative schedule not yet finalized of possibly 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, Hansen said in June. The ages eligible for riding the vans are 16 and older.

During the June 13 meeting of the Fremont City Council, Sanders told the council that 90% of the salaries and pay for the three transportation staff members would be funded by the state 5311 grant.