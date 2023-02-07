The Fremont Fire Department will get a replacement ambulance after the purchase was approved by the city council on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The order for the vehicle, though, will take 26 months to fulfill due to supply chain shortages.

Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt told the members of the Fremont City Council that the order for the new ambulance needed to be made immediately, because of the construction delays.

Those delays mean the ambulance is not expected to be available for use until March 2025.

Bernt said in prior years, the wait-time for a new ambulance after the order was about nine months, but now with supply chain and construction material issues, that’s expanded to a whopping 26-month delay before it arrives.

The new ambulance is intended to replace the department’s oldest in-use ambulance — a 2008 Marque brand ambulance currently with a trade-in value of only $10,000. The new ambulance is a Braun, made in Van Wert, Ohio, and costs more than $474,000.

According to a staff report on the purchase, because the cost exceeds $50,000, it needed the approval of the full city council.

“No money has been allocated for this project until the budget process starts next year. The fire department needs to order now as lead times are continually being extended. If the fire department waits until next year to order this ambulance when the money is allocated, the lead time for the new ambulance will go into 2026 or possibly 2027,” fire officials stated in the staff report. “The fire department will work with administration and council to allocate money for this project. Due to the build time, the fire department will not receive the ambulance until 2025. (The) department did apply for an EMS Ambulance and Equipment ARPA grant through the State of Nebraska, this will pay up to $150,000 toward a purchase of an ambulance.

The state will start awarding in February 2023.”

The purchase is one of many recent decisions made by city leaders to upgrade the fire department’s equipment and capabilities.

The department received the go-ahead on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to move forward with the purchase of three new, updated automatic-robot CPR machines for use in city ambulances.

To pay for the machines, the department received a grant for $33,268 from the Fremont Area Community Foundation, which will be used to buy two of the automated-robotic CPR devices. The third device will be purchased with city funds as part of the grant agreement. The grant monies were delegated from the Lester A. Walker Fund, which is part of the FACF.

Bernt said at the time fire officials are excited to get upgraded, new technology to help save lives.

“We have three older ones that we want to get rid of. We’ve had them for about 10 years,” Bernt said of the current robot CPR machines. “It helps to have an automated CPR device because it frees up a person. Instead of having to do manual CPR, we can have this machine do it. It is more efficient.”

Bernt said the department’s three ambulances all have one device, and the robotic CPR machines are utilized on average 25 to 30 times per year in life-saving care for patients being transported in an ambulance.

In early January, the department received another charitable donation to buy improved and upgraded life-saving equipment: a $50,000 grant from the Nebraska Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 92 Arbor Vitae of Fremont.

Bernt said the $50,000 will be spent on two projects: acquiring three new handheld thermal imaging devices and also to purchase two new, battery-powered Jaws of Life-type devices to assist in patient extrications from motor vehicle accidents.