Unlike the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, which has had a shortage of three deputies for the past year, the Fremont Police Department is fully staffed with three newer officers in their final training period.

Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott said the department has a total of 39 sworn law enforcement staff personnel. That roster includes Elliott, two captains, seven sergeants, four detectives and the 25 street patrol officers. In addition to those 39 personnel, there are also three community service officers who have a different role, duties and authority than the 39 other staffers. There is also one mental health staffer on the force.

“Technically we are at full staff. I say technically, because we have three officers that are still in training. They are not really helping us until they come out of training. We’ve been lucky. The year before last, we were down six police officers due to vacancies and medical issues,” Elliott said. “Right now, we are technically at full strength. The city of Fremont has the smallest police department of a city of comparable size in Nebraska. We were at like 1.45 officers per 1,000 residents. We are doing more with less.”

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office by comparison normally has 22 licensed law enforcement officers and personnel, and has been short three deputies for about one year, officials report. That trend is also seen in other areas of law enforcement, including the Nebraska State Patrol, which was short more than 50 patrol officers in mid-2022.

While the city department is meeting the needs of the community in his opinion as chief of police, Elliott said as Fremont’s population grows and new housing and commercial development arrives, the department will need to expand in size by adding more officers.

“At some point, the city is going to have to increase the size of its police department just as they did with the fire department. When you get more people, you need more police officers to effectively police,” he explained. “I think we are handling things. I am sure there are people who have complaints, about speeding in their neighborhood or other issues. But, I think that by and large, we are doing everything that needs to be done.”

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said he and other council members are focused on public safety, and adding police staffing is being considered.

“I would assume in the next budget cycle, we will meet with Chief Elliott and assess his needs and what the department needs staffing wise,” Spellerberg said. “I’m certain the city will be looking at the issue. (Staffing) will be an issue as we go into the budget cycle.”

Elliott said he has not asked for any budgetary increases to fund new officers in recent years, but as the city grows, it will need more officers. He noted that the number of officers has fluctuated during the past 10 years due to funding ups and downs.

“The police department was cut in size about a decade ago. We went from 41 police officers — two were on a federal grant, and they reallocated a sales tax (funding) and we lost another two officers. In the last couple of years, the city has rebuilt the department except for those two federally funded positions,” he added. “The last application we had, we had two positions open and eight applicants. When I applied in 1989, 120 people applied for two open positions.”

Spellerberg admitted there have been some rough patches with police officer retainment in past years, but said he was thankful for Elliott’s professional experience in navigating the issue.

“We were kind of losing one (officer) and gaining one (officer) and not catching up (to full staffing),” Spellerberg said. “So, I’m glad we’re up to full staff now. We also added three community service officers in 2021 and recently added a mental health officer. Those CSOs can do things like animal control, other duties that free up patrol officers. Our mental health officer, she has responded to tough situations and it is great we have someone who can help as incidents are occurring.”

Elliott said the three in-training officers are not patrolling on the streets of Fremont yet, as they are completing a 16-to-18-week training program in which they ride with other officers to learn the profession in real-time.

“They are currently in FTO, which is called field training. It is when they sit in a cruiser and go along with a seasoned officer and learn the job on the street,” he added. “They go through 16 weeks at the academy, and then 16-18 weeks of field training. That’s really where you learn the job. The academy teaches you the things you need to know (law and processes). But, actually applying it on the street in the real-world situations is where you learn the job — which in my opinion, is the most important thing.”

Ward 2 City Council Member Dev Sookram said he agrees that additional police officers will be needed as the city’s population grows in the future. He noted that the most recent Comprehensive Plan for the city, approved in 2022, addresses the issue.

“(Police and fire staffing) are outlined in the Comprehensive Plan. As the city grows, the fire and police departments need to grow,” Sookram said. “I am sure it we will address it on a budget in the future.”

Spellerberg said he and city leaders are committed to keeping Fremont safe and supporting the police department.

“We’ve definitely been adding resources to the department. Not to mention, we’ve allocated $10 million in a future budget to a new police facility,” Spellerberg noted. “I really appreciate Chief Elliott.”