Fremont police arrest man in alleged sexual assault

Officials with the Fremont Police Department announced in a short press release the Dec. 20 arrest of a suspect accused of sexual assault.

Fremont police Capt. Kurt Bottorff stated in the press release that Dwayne E. Pearson, 59, of Fremont, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20, on charges of suspicion of sexual assault in the first degree and criminal trespass in the first degree.

According to the press release, police officials received a call at 9:21 p.m., Dec. 20, about a possible alleged sexual assault on North Clarkson Street. Upon arrival, officers conducted an investigation which led to the arrest of Pearson, officials stated in the release.

Bottorff said in a telephone interview that officers talked to multiple parties who were involved in the incident, leading to Pearson's arrest.

"They are familiar with each other," Bottorff said of Pearson and the alleged victim in the case. "They were not strangers."

Pearson was booked into the Dodge County Jail on Dec. 21, where he was still incarcerated as of 1:30 p.m. Jail officials said bond has not been set for Pearson.