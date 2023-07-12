Fremont Police Capt. Kurt Bottorff stated in a press release that at about 11:41 a.m., Wednesday, July 12, police were called to a location in the 300 block of East 22nd Street for a "death investigation."

"Fremont Detectives were called to the scene as well as the Douglas County Crime Unit," Bottorff stated in the release. "This remains an active investigation and the cause of death is undetermined at this time. The Fremont Police Department does not consider the public to be at risk. There is no further information available at this time."