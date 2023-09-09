Fremont police officials announced on Friday that an adult male and a juvenile male were both issued citations for their alleged roles in a brawl in the south parking lot of Fremont High School at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7.

Fremont Police Sgt. Kurt Pafford issued a press release Friday morning stating that, “Fremont Police were called to a disturbance occurring in the parking lot at the Fremont High School.”

According to officials at the Fremont Public Schools district, someone involved in the altercation allegedly brandished an Airsoft gun, which is not a real firearm, prompting the police response as well as a “hold” and “lock-out” briefly being ordered at Clarmar Elementary School.

Pafford stated that Jacen Barrick-Morris, 21, of Fremont, was cited for suspicion of disorderly conduct and an unidentified male juvenile was cited for suspicion of third degree assault and later released.

“No serious injuries were reported,” Pafford wrote in the release.

FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard issued a press release about two hours after the incident, stating, “A report was made to the Fremont Police Department that a fight was underway in the Fremont High School south parking lot and there was a potential firearm involved.”

After police officials arrived on scene, Shepard stated that a brief investigation led to the determination that the weapon was an Airsoft gun, and, “it was not an actual firearm.”

Shepard did not answer questions about how many total people were involved in the altercation or if those involved were students at the high school or not.

The incident was the fourth since 2018 at an FPS campus in which law enforcement authorities were called to either a threat of a gun being used, or that a real or fake firearm was reportedly found on an FPS campus. A fifth incident did not result in any police response.

In April, a teacher at Johnson Crossing Academic Center brought a fake musket that was totally non-functioning to school for a class lesson. Several students reported the fake gun to their parents about the fake musket, who in turn reported that incident to school district officials. There was no police response for that incident.

A real firearm was found on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Milliken Park Elementary School. In that incident, a fourth-grade male student brought a semi-automatic handgun to the school which had a magazine with bullets in it, but no round in the firing chamber. A teacher detained the student and Fremont Police officials arrived on scene to conduct an investigation.

In November of 2018, Fremont High School was placed into a “lockdown”; after an Airsoft pistol was found unattended inside the school. District officials called FPD to the scene and it was determined the weapon was not a real firearm.

Another incident happened on Jan. 30, 2023, when the FPD was called to Johnson Crossing Academic Center for an alleged gun-related threat that turned out to be false. A student reported that they believed another student had made a threat in relation to allegedly bring a firearm to the school due to a dispute. The alleged threat was deemed not credible by police officials and there was no school “lockdown.”