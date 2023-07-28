The Fremont Police Department (FPD) had two officers depart in late July, with both officers resigning in good standing in order to take new jobs with other regional police departments.

The two departures are the fourth and fifth departmental employees to resign from the FPD since early March 2023. One new patrol officer, Gabriel Steele, was approved to be hired by the Fremont City Council on July 11.

As of Feb. 9, 2023, the local police department was considered “fully staffed” at 39 personnel by Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott, with 36 officially state-certified law enforcement officers of varying rank on staff.

Three additional officers were also employed as of February, but they were in a status that is referred to as “field training officer,” during which they are employees, but not allowed to patrol alone.

With the five recent departures and one new hire, the police department has an unofficial staff total of 35 officers. Elliott did not respond to requests for confirmation of the current department staffing levels, nor did he reply to an email seeking comment on the departures.

Efforts to recruit applicants to the department have been vigorous in recent months, with the a giant “help wanted” sign taped to a Fremont Police Department cruiser that participated in the July 16 John C. Fremont Days parade as well as online notices at the city’s employment website portal and on the FPD Facebook Page.

Other recruiting efforts include festival displays like the one at the 2023 John C. Fremont Days.

FPD Lt. E.J. Watts met with kids and parents on Saturday, July 15, at the John C. Fremont Days exhibit at Midland University, allowing many to try on his body armor vest as he explained what policing duties he does in his job.

Watts was manning the “Meet a Police Officer” exhibit, during which he also handed out FPD stickers, talked to families and answered questions from would-be police officers of the future.

Latest departures detailed

on state formsAccording to Personal Change-in-Status Forms acquired by the Tribune from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island, the most recent departures from the department are community services supervisor and animal control officer Kelli Brown, and patrol division officer Christopher Williamson.

Both Brown and Williamson resigned in good standing, the pair left to accept new jobs at different regional police departments. Brown’s last day in Fremont was July 22, while Williamson’s last day in Fremont was July 21.

Brown was hired by the Bellevue Police Department and Williamson was hired by the Bennington Police Department.

A spokesperson at the Bellevue Police Department said Brown has been hired as a regular patrol officer at the department, and her first day of work is scheduled to be Monday, July 31.

In a 2021 Fremont Police Department annual report submitted to the Fremont City Council, biographies for both Brown and Williamson described their backgrounds and time at FPD.

Brown joined the FPD in 2021 as the community services officer supervisor, “assisting the department with forming new animal protection and control services as well as other code enforcement services,” according to the annual report. She previously had worked as the director of Field Operations for the Nebraska Humane Society and is a “Master Level certified animal cruelty investigator” with extensive animal investigatory experience.

In November 2022, Brown began the transition from community services officer to a regular patrol division police officer, which was the role she held when she resigned from the FPD.

Williamson, the annual report states, was hired at FPD in November 2020, and later graduated in April 2021 from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center. A Bellevue University alumni, Williamson earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management and a master’s degree in organizational leadership, and he had previously had jobs as an assistant baseball coach for Bellevue University and assisting with Omaha-area youth baseball mentoring and training.

The two resignations are the latest since three FPD employees resigned from March 3 through the end of April.

FPD’s mental health co-responder officer Rachel Wesely resigned and worked her last day on March 3. Attempts by the Tribune to verify her employment status with the department were not responded to, so the Tribune made a public records request for details of her departure.

On March 16, the city’s law firm — Adams & Sullivan — responded to the request, confirming that Wesely’s last day of work, the response stated, was March 3. Wesely declined to comment about her reasons for leaving the department in an interview with the Tribune.

Wesely first worked in a pilot program in 2018 at FPD as a mental health crisis advocate, accompanying officers on mental-health related service calls. By late 2021, she had been hired full-time at the FPD in the same role, which Mayor Joey Spellerberg touted in a February 2023 interview as “groundbreaking.”

“Our mental health officer, she has responded to tough situations and it is great we have someone who can help as incidents are occurring,” Spellerberg stated on Feb. 8, only weeks before Wesely submitted her resignation notice.

Long-time and respected FPD Detective Matt Hultquist resigned from the department to take a new job with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office in late April.

After a social media posting on the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page announced that Hultquist had officially joined the agency as an investigator as of Monday, April 24, the Tribune sought information from FPD Chief Jeff Elliott about his departure. Elliott did not respond to those inquiries.

According to a letter from the city’s law firm sent to the Tribune in response to a public records request about Hultquist’s departure, his last day of employment with the FPD was listed as Friday, April 21. Hultquist had worked at the FPD for more than 26 years.

The third officer to resign since March 1, 2023, was former FPD patrol officer Payton L. Boston, who resigned effective April 24, 2023, after he was arrested on April 2 for suspicion of DUI in Iowa.

According to Iowa court documents, Boston pleaded guilty on July 12 to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor in Iowa.

Boston, 31, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was also charged on July 11 with three Class I misdemeanor charges: suspicion of third degree domestic assault; and two separate counts of suspicion of child abuse.

On July 25, Boston pleaded not guilty to all three charges. His next court appearance is a pre-trial hearing scheduled for 9 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29.