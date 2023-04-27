A Fremont police officer arrested on charges of suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in a small Iowa town resigned from the Fremont Police Department on April 24, Nebraska officials confirmed on April 27.

According to information provided to the Tribune by the Harrison County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office, Fremont police Officer Payton L. Boston, 31, was arrested at 4:40 a.m., Sunday, April 2, in Missouri Valley, Iowa, on suspicion of OWI.

Boston was booked into the Harrison County Jail and later released, sheriff’s officials stated in a telephone interview. He was arrested by Missouri Valley police in the town, which is about 30 miles east of Blair, across the Missouri River.

An Iowa online criminal court database listed Boston as being charged with suspicion of operating while under the influence, first offense, which is a serious misdemeanor in Iowa.

If convicted, Boston could face punishment from a judge in Iowa, including possible revocation of his driver’s license for up to six months as well as potential fines or installation of an ignition "interlock" device if determined appropriate by the court.

Nebraska state law requires law enforcement agencies across the state to file a “Personal Change-in-Status Form” anytime a licensed peace officer leaves the employment of any law enforcement agency.

The form must be filed with the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center’s Nebraska Crime Commission within seven days of the separation of employment.

On April 25, Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott signed and submitted to the NLETC the form stating Boston had resigned from the department effective Monday, April 24.

Brenda Urbanek, director of the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, verified in an email she had received the form from Fremont police officials and that Boston was no longer employed by the department.

In the reason for separation section of the form, Elliott checked a box with the description of Boston’s separation: “Resignation: before initiation or completion of an internal affairs investigation into allegations, that if founded, could result in revocation.”

Elliott did not respond to telephone and email requests for comment on the incident from the Tribune.

Boston was hired at the Fremont Police Department in February 2018 after a three-year career as a corrections officer for the State of Nebraska. He graduated from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in 2018.

In his City of Fremont biography, he was described as a three-year veteran of the U.S. Army and a current member of the Iowa National Guard. His official place of residence was not known, as sheriff’s officials in Harrison County, Iowa, told the Tribune that Boston is an Iowa resident, however he also has a residence listed in numerous online databases of Valley, Nebraska.

Boston’s resignation is the third employee departure from the Fremont Police Department since March 1, 2023.

Rachel Wesely, the department’s mental health co-responder resigned from the department and worked her last day on March 3. The city’s website currently has an advertisement seeking applications for Wesely’s old job.

Longtime police detective Matt Hultquist also resigned from the department, with his last day of work being listed as Friday, April 21. Hultquist took a new job as an investigator with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said he is “aware” of the situation involving Boston’s arrest, but had no comment on the incident.

“I’ve been aware of it just like you have. I won’t have any public comment on that,” Spellerberg said. “I have the utmost confidence in Chief (Jeff) Elliott. You will have natural turnover in these departments, and we’ll work hard to fill the positions.”

City Council President Mark Jensen said he was not aware of the arrest of Boston in Iowa on allegations of OWI.

“What you’re telling is the first I’ve heard of it. I have really have no comment on it. I can’t give you any good thoughts about this, because I am less than enthusiastic about commenting about a possible ongoing investigation,” Jensen said. “I understand that police officers are people, too. And yes, they make mistakes, too. If you are in public service, sometimes those mistakes are magnified.”

Jensen also said the turnover at the police department has created staffing challenges.

“I know staffing is a problem, and we need to hold to the standards we have to fill the positions with qualified people,” he added.