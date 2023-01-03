Fremont police seek group assault suspects

Officials with the Fremont Police Department are asking for help from the public in investigating two reported assaults and theft incidents alleged to have been carried out by a group of males in motor vehicles.

Fremont police Capt. Kurt Bottorff listed in his daily briefings on Jan. 3 the two reported incidents, one of which is alleged to have occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 and the second of which is claimed to have occurred in the evening of Jan. 2.

“(The two incidents) have enough similarities that we wanted to get out information to the public and see if any tips would come in,” Bottorff said, adding that officials also want the public to be vigilant and cautious in light of the reports.

“(These) are unusual. I don’t know if they are connected. But I would say (to residents), be aware of your surroundings, stay in well-lit areas, park in well-lit areas, don’t be alone. If you are confronted, comply with their demands but fight back if you feel the need to. No property is worth getting hurt over.”

The first incident, Bottorff said, was reported to have occurred at about 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. He said two juveniles of unknown ages were riding bicycles in the area of East Military Avenue and Sunridge Lane when they were reportedly confronted by a group of six males who were traveling in an older model, white-colored Ford Explorer.

The two juveniles reported that the six men — the ages of whom Bottorff said are not known, but they may be minors, older teens or young adults — allegedly attacked the two males, inflicting minor injuries to one victim and stealing personal items from one of the victims.

“There were no life-threatening or serious injuries, but one victim was injured. Some items were taken, a backpack was later found with routine items missing from it,” Bottorff added. “(Suspects) appeared to be adults or older teens, but we are not sure. There is no verified description of the suspects at this time.”

The second incident reportedly occurred about 1 mile or less from the first incident, at Johnson Lake. Bottorff said a lone juvenile male reported to police that at about 9:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, the victim was approached by an unknown group of males in a motor vehicle and assaulted.

The suspects are alleged to have inflicted minor injuries on the victim, and reportedly stole his glasses and cellular phone before fleeing the area. Bottorff said the victim then traveled to a different location from which he contacted police.

No arrests have been made, and Bottorff said few details or descriptions of the alleged suspects is known by investigators aside from the white, older-model Ford Explorer and the large number of males who reportedly engaged in the assaults as a group.

Anyone with tips, information or leads for police can contact the Fremont Police Department hotline at 402-727-4002 or use the P3 app to send information.