Fremont Public Schools has announced the following back-to-school activities:
Monday, Aug. 6:
9 a.m.: Chamber of Commerce Coffee, MSEAC East meeting room
10 a.m. or 2 p.m.: Fremont High School Grade 9 and New Student Orientation
Tuesday, Aug. 7:
5-7 p.m.: Fremont Middle School Open House
6-8 p.m.: Johnson Crossing Open House
Wednesday, Aug. 8:
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: First National Bank will provide and serve lunch to Fremont Middle School and Johnson Crossing staff at Fremont Middle School
5-7 p.m.: Fremont High School Back-to-School BASH
Thursday, Aug. 9:
Noon to 1 p.m.: First National Bank will provide and serve lunch to Fremont High School staff at the high school.
2-6 p.m.: Learning Center student/parent orientation
5:30-7 p.m.: Elementary open houses
Friday, Aug. 10:
7-11 a.m.: Fremont Public Schools opening session: Breakfast (7-7:50 a.m.), ceremony (8-9:30 a.m.), speaker (9:45-10:30 a.m.) for all staff at Fremont High School. The annual Friend of Education Award will be presented to Jane Dugan.
Noon to 1 p.m.: First National Fremont will provide and serve lunch to elementary, transportation, maintenance, food service and Main Street staff at the high school.
Monday, Aug. 13:
School begins at all Fremont Public Schools