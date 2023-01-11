Fremont Public Schools Education Briefs

Newsy tidbits of information from the Monday, Jan. 9, meeting of the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education.

New board officers chosen

The FPS Board of Education selected its 2023 slate of officers on Monday, with Sandi Proskovec being elected board president; Terry Sorensen elected board vice president; and Todd Hansen elected board secretary. In addition to the three elections of officers, the board voted unanimously to appoint Hope Pierce as board clerk and Susan Plank as board treasurer.

Bahe Gym sound system upgrade OK’d

An upgrade to the Bahe Gym at Fremont High School was unanimously approved on Monday.

Under the proposal, said Cliff Huss, district IT administrator, a new control system and wiring will be purchased for the gym’s sound system at a cost of $31,500. The purchase does include speakers and will be installed once the basketball season is completed in conjunction with other gym renovations.

New boiler purchase approved

The Board of Education approved the purchase of a second boiler to replace one that is currently inoperable in the district’s Lenihan Building. The cost will be $68,300.

District Superintendent Mark Shepard said there are two boilers in the Lenihan building, and the loss of one of the boilers has not affected heat generation in the complex. The second boiler acts as a backup in case one of the two pieces of equipment fails.