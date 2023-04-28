The City of Fremont’s finance director, Dan Goebel, has tendered his resignation to city officials and will leave his job on May 1.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg as well as Fremont City Council members Paul Von Behren and Mark Jensen all confirmed to the Tribune that Goebel had submitted his resignation as finance director, a job he’s only had since Sept. 27, 2022.

Goebel’s last day of work, Spellerberg said, will be on Monday, May 1. Before he was promoted to the city’s finance director in September 2022, Goebel was the interim finance director since June 2022, replacing current City Administrator Jody Sanders.

“We will miss Dan. He was a great employee for the city and we thank him for his service. I believe he got another opportunity that worked for him and his family,” Spellerberg said in a telephone interview. “Jody Sanders was our finance director for 15 years and she is now our city administrator, and I expect — and I have talked to her — there will be no drop-off of services that the finance department gives.”

Sanders did not respond to requests for comment on Goebel’s resignation, however Spellerberg said she would be filling in for Goebel until a replacement was hired.

“Jody brings a wealth of knowledge and I am not worried about it. She had brought that department to where it is. When we look at where we are as a city, and the reserves we have and the financial health we have, a lot of that has to do with Jody Sanders,” Spellerberg stressed. “She is going to be able to lead the city and that department in the right direction. I am totally confident in her ability.”

Goebel’s pending departure strains an already challenged department of finance. A “help wanted” advertisement on the city’s website seeks applicants for the director of finance position.

Spellerberg and Jensen confirmed to the Tribune that after Goebel leaves his position, the city’s finance department will have three job vacancies.

“We are committed to filling those positions as fast as we can,” Spellerberg said of the job vacancies in the city’s finance department.

Jensen said the three vacancies are in what he calls a “critical” department for city functioning, and the situation will be a challenge in regard to doing the important work of managing and dealing with the city’s financial obligations.

“Our finance director is leaving, and he was Jody’s replacement when Jody accepted the position as city administrator. So, that puts (the finance department) down three significant people,” Jensen said. “The position he is taking, it is my understanding he can work from home. As long as the compensation is comparable, who can blame him (for leaving)?”

In regard to the department’s challenges, Jensen described it as “dire straits.”

“We are already behind in some of that (finance) work. Some of that perpetuates itself, if you have a department that is already understaffed and people are being asked to work more, and more and more, at a point you are going to reach a burnout where they don’t want to put up with it anymore,” he added. “Dire straits is not an over-statement, I don’t think. I think they are. Now they are down three (people) and a couple of those are difficult to fill. You’ve got to be relatively competitive (with salary) in the job market, and some of these government sector jobs are not attractive.”

Goebel has worked for the City of Fremont for more than 15 years and was recognized for his contributions and 15 years of service during the Feb. 28 meeting of the city council.