A hoax 9-1-1 “swatting” call reporting a non-existent school shooting claim was reported to the Fremont and Dodge County emergency dispatch center on Thursday morning, March 2, but officials quickly realized it was fake, officials said in a series of press releases.

The fake call in Fremont was similar to many others that were made to schools across Nebraska on Thursday, including in Columbus and Omaha, among other districts.

Hope Pierce, coordinator of communications and public relations for Fremont Public Schools, said in a press release that no threat existed and a “resolution” of the incident has occurred.

Fremont Public Schools and the Fremont Police Department are announcing a resolution to a hoax situation that has been making the rounds in Colorado, Kansas, and now here in Nebraska.

“A trend of hoax active shooter calls have been hitting 9-1-1 call centers this week. The caller, with background noise consistent with a call center, claims to be in a school building witnessing a shooting,” district officials stated in a press release. “We’ve also received word that a similar phony call was received at several other Nebraska school districts across the state as well. Fremont/Dodge County dispatch received a call this morning regarding an active shooter at the High School. The information the caller shared did not rise to the level of concern necessitating a more aggressive response because the information was not in line with our staff, building structure or other specifics related to our school.”

Pierce wrote in the press release that the fake calls, “are unsubstantiated and phony.” She also stressed that school district officials are working closely with law enforcement agencies including the Fremont Police Department in order to investigate the incident and also be on alert for safety concerns.

“Out of due diligence, Fremont Police responded to the (Fremont) High School this morning and informed us of the call to affirm their support of our safety efforts. All of our students and staff at our schools are safe,” FPS officials stated in the press release. “No learning has been disrupted and business is operating in our buildings as usual.

Pierce reiterated the FPS safety motto, which is: “If You See Something, Say something. If You Know Something, Tell An Adult.”

FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard stated in the press release, “We are fortunate to have a partnership with local law enforcement to keep our schools and the community safe.”

According to a press release from officials at the Nebraska State Patrol, the agency has gotten reports of, “several false reports of school shootings that have been placed to 911 call centers across Nebraska,” Thursday morning.

“There is no credible information that any such school shooting has taken place in Nebraska today,” officials stated in the press release. “Earlier this week, the Nebraska Information Analysis Center (NIAC), a division of the Nebraska State Patrol, provided a bulletin to law enforcement agencies across the state and the Nebraska Department of Education regarding a trend of ‘swatting’ calls that had been reported in several other states this year, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Texas, and Vermont.”

State patrol officials urged anyone with information regarding the origin of these calls is urged to telephone the NIAC at 888-580-6422 or submit an online tip at the NIAC Suspicious Activity Report site sars.nebraska.gov.

- Information in this article was compiled from press releases.