The Fremont City Council agreed Tuesday night to enter into another agreement with Texas A&M University to help install and teach how to operate two new railroad camera monitoring systems along Union Pacific railroad crossings at Luther and South Johnson roads.

The cameras are considered a high priority because of the impending seven-month closure of the Bell Street viaduct-bridge, which is expected to begin within the next several weeks. They are identical to ones already in use on the northwest side of the city.

Justin Zetterman, newly appointed director of public works, answered questions for council members on the project, admitting that aside from the $30,000 being paid to Texas A&M University Transportation Institute, the city would need to purchase the monitoring and camera technical equipment for the project.

“This item is to put up some cameras at Luther and South Johnson (roads) with the railroad crossings. It is an extension of the system we currently have running on the BNSF line on the west side of the town. When we were unable to find a fiscal way to build another viaduct to get fire trucks to the other side of town, this solution was found,” Zetterman said. “The fire trucks actually have a computer where they can look on the city’s website and see what roads are open. With the viaduct being closed, they are losing their known route to the southeast part of Fremont.”

Zetterman said firefighters will be able to look at the cameras while en route to an incident. The cameras can also be looked at by the public on the city’s website.

“We will be installing these cameras so they do the same thing they do on the west side of the town. It has been beneficial enough on the west side of town, that we will keep them up after the viaduct is done. It will help ease some of the issues with the viaduct being closed,” Zetterman added.

Ward 2 Council Member Dev Sookram questioned the costs of the program, notably the needed equipment and whether it is covered by the $30,000 fee. He stressed he is in favor of anything to improve public safety, but had questions about the project.

Zetterman said the $30,000 is only for the Texas A&M advisory consultations.

“I do believe there will be equipment costs on top of it. I hate to throw a number out, but I would estimate it will be $15,000 on top of (the $30,000),” Zetterman said. “(The $30,000) is for (Texas A&M)’s expertise in setting it up.”

Sookram also questioned when the cameras would be operational.

Zetterman said that aspect was still being worked out.

“My guess is it will not be ready when the closure of the viaduct starts,” Zetterman explained.

According to a staff report on the project, the two new cameras are needed due to, “A lengthy closing of the Bell Street viaduct is imminent.”

“This will temporarily eliminate the quickest means for emergency services to get to the south side of multiple railroad tracks in the event of an emergency. With the increase in growth and the future plans in this area, it has been a long-range plan to extend the crossing monitoring system to this area,” city officials wrote in the staff report. “With the imminent closing of the viaduct, a quick solution is needed.”

The report also details how in 2017, an identical agreement with The Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) was signed between the city and university.

“They developed a project for the west side of town, at 23rd Street, Linden Avenue and Military Avenue. This system allows the 911 dispatchers and police and fire responders to see when the railroad crossings are blocked by trains and to quickly select another route to get to emergencies on the other side,” officials explained in the staff report.

“The system has been successfully deployed and in continuous use in Fremont for over five years. TTI has agreed to work with the city of Fremont again in designing and implementing a similar system for the crossings at Luther Road and Johnson Road.”

The Bell Street viaduct-bridge closure is expected to cause delays for first responders such as law enforcement, fire department staff and EMS responders who may need to find an alternate route to calls in the south areas of Fremont and the county, especially if the Luther Road and South Johnson Road crossings are blocked by stopped Union Pacific trains.