A Fremont woman has been charged by Dodge County Prosecutor Pamela Hopkins in relation to the death of a man whose body was found along U.S. Highway 275 south of Morningside Road in September 2022.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Marisa Utterback, 30, of Fremont was arrested and charged with suspicion of manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid, tampering with evidence and multiple additional traffic violations.

The incident occurred on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. At about 2:30 p.m. that day, Dodge County sheriff’s officials received a report from construction workers of a possible dead man along the side of the highway.

The segment of the highway from Morningside Road south to the Douglas County line was undergoing construction at the time, and the “slow” lane of the southbound highway was closed, creating a several mile stretch of roadway that was one-lane with traffic safety cones on the center lines of the highway.

According to sheriff’s officials, deputies responded to the scene and conducted a lengthy investigation that day that resulted in the closure of the southbound lanes of Highway 275 and led to traffic being diverted west on Morningside Road for several hours.

The dead man was eventually identified as La Vista resident Yashua Martinez, 27.

In the press release, Dodge County Sheriff Dustin Weitzel said following the September incident, his office as well as the Fremont Police Department, the La Vista Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol conducted a months-long investigation that eventually led to the arrest and charges of Utterback.

“Thanks to the diligent efforts of the investigators, our office is confident that prosecution of these very serious charges is justified in connection with Yashua Martinez’s death,” Hopkins stated in the press release.

Weitzel also spoke about the incident, stating in the press release, “It is my hope that the suspect being identified and arrested will bring closure to the Martinez family as they grieve this loss.”

Dodge County officials said Utterback was booked into the Saunders County Jail in Wahoo at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, and promptly paid $25,000 — or 10% of her $250,000 bond — and was released at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Utterback was cited, according to a Fremont Tribune news article, by Fremont Police officials on Sept. 9, 2020, with suspicion of disorderly conduct following a report of a dog fight on North Union Street.