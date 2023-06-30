Hundreds of onlookers and train fans gathered on Thursday, June 29, in downtown Fremont to catch the Union Pacific 'Big Boy' 4014 steam engine cruise through town on its way home to Wyoming.

The iconic train — the world's largest steam engine locomotive — had been parked at the NCAA College World Series for the past two weeks, where it was on display for fans and attendees of the championship tournament.

On Thursday, the "Big Boy" was slated to arrive at about 10:45 a.m., however its arrival was delayed by at least 90 minutes, because of stopped trains to the east near Blair, Union Pacific officials reported.

After about 45 minutes stopped in Fremont, the train's engineer — Ed Dickens, Jr. — tooted the signature whistle and started the locomotive on its way home.

The “Big Boy” visited Columbus after departing Fremont, and was slated to be stopped overnight in Grand Island before continuing on westward to Wyoming.

Company officials explained in the press release how 25 Big Boy locomotives were built for Union Pacific, designed to, “haul freight over the steep grade of the Wasatch Mountain Range in Utah during World War II. Eight were preserved after the locomotive was retired six decades ago, but only Big Boy No. 4014 is still in operation.”

“The locomotive was restored for 2019’s 'Great Race' tours to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion,” officials added. “In 2021, Big Boy brought out more than 1 million people to see the engine as it traveled through 10 southern and Midwestern states, including Texas and Louisiana, followed by a special trip in 2022 to Union Station in Denver, Colorado, as part of Cheyenne’s Frontier Days.”