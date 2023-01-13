Ganem curious about record requests specifics

The fluctuating and rising costs of public records requests incurred by the City of Fremont has piqued the curiosity of Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem, so much so that she is making her own public records requests to learn more about specifics of the issue.

Ganem first brought up the issue during the Tuesday, Jan. 10, meeting of the Fremont City Council, asking city Attorney Travis Jacott a series of questions about the costs of public records requests and who or what entities were making them.

On Tuesday, Jacott did not reveal much information, telling Ganem each request is automatically reviewed by legal staff and that the costs of requests and whom is making them are public information.

On Thursday, Ganem explained to the Fremont Tribune her reasons for seeking the information, noting that her quest is not over. She intends to get data on the issue from the city via her own public records requests, she added.

“I’m watching the legal fees costs, they seem to be increasing and public records requests are part of that. I wanted more of a breakdown on it, the public records request costs,” Ganem said in a telephone interview. “I want to see if there is a pattern. It is interesting. I just want to know is it businesses or individuals (making requests) and is there a theme. Is there a recurring theme.”

Ganem stressed that she is not objecting to granting public records requests, she is mainly concerned as an elected official about the money the requests are costing the city and if there is a way to lessen that financial burden. During Tuesday’s meeting, she asked Jacott if some requests could be reviewed by city staff as opposed to legal staff to save money.

Jacott told her that was not an option.

The city council receives reports each month during one meeting about bills and payments, an item which is routinely placed in the consent agenda and approved with no discussion. City Clerk Tyler Ficken said the monthly legal bills are detailed in that financial report, but the cost is not broken down by category and is a general amount paid to law firm Adams & Sullivan, which the city uses.

Jacott said the breakdown of the legal expenses is not fully public, noting that some legal fees his firm charges are for private and non-public duties that are often discussed with officials and council members in closed sessions. However, he admitted public records request review costs are public and any citizen – or council member – could get that information via their own public records request.

“We have itemized billings that are not public information,” he explained.

Jacott would not reveal the breakdown of what legal costs the city incurs are devoted to public records requests, telling the Fremont Tribune that the paper’s staff could request the information from the city.

However, Jacott did briefly described the general nature of public records requests the city has been receiving in recent months.

“There have been some repeating people and requesters, individuals who are making several requests,” Jacott said. “Voluminous requests … we’re talking thousands of pages.”

Under the process, when a member of the public makes an official public records request, that request is immediately sent to Jacott or another member of his legal team. Then, he said, law firm staff will seek the appropriate and pertinent requested documents from the applicable city department and begin to review them.

The documents are reviewed by law firm staff for any non-public information, which if found, is redacted. That can include information such as bank account or financial identifying information, social security numbers or other personal data.

Once the document has been reviewed and redacted, it is returned to the city staff who then distribute the requested information to the pertinent parties who requested it, all done within a state-mandated time frame.

As part of this news coverage, the Fremont Tribune has made two different public records requests to the City of Fremont as of Jan. 12 – seeking the total number of public records requests made in 2021 and 2022 as well as the amount of funds the city has spent solely on public records requests legal review fees.

Ganem said she is focused on gathering as much information about the issue as possible at this time, and will continue to look into the issue because of her own curiosity as well as questions she said she’s received from taxpaying citizens she represents.

“I want to stress, I am not saying I want to deny record requests. The public has a right to make requests and see public information,” Ganem noted. “I just wanted to see if there is a pattern, who it is making requests. Because (the costs) fluctuate. I am focused on gathering research on it. I get questions about why the legal costs are so high. My answer is there are a variety of reasons, public records requests being one of them.”