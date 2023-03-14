A newly created policy at Keene Memorial Library that allows parents of children age 11 years old and younger to request books they find offensive to be relocated is already facing its first challenge.

Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem had an agenda item to review the policy placed on the Tuesday, March 14 agenda.

The new policy, which went into effect Monday, March 13, was approved at the Feb. 14 Fremont City Council after being proposed by Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren. The new policy, he said at the time, was a way to satisfy both sides in the debate over what books are present in the city library.

Under the policy, which took almost four weeks of legal wrangling to fine tune before it was put into place on Monday, a parent or legal guardian of a child age 11 or younger may in a written request ask that a book or material they find offensive or inappropriate be relocated from the children’s section to the adult section of the library.

In her request to revisit the new policy, Ganem wrote that she has developed reservation about the policy in the month since it was approved.

“The March 14 meeting will be the second meeting following the original vote that was taken on this resolution and I initially voted in favor of approving the motion for this agenda item,” Ganem wrote. “However, upon reflection, I have found that I now have some unresolved questions and concerns regarding this matter and I seek the opportunity to revisit and discuss those questions and concerns and the Council’s decision and action to approve the Keene Memorial Library Policy Manual.”

In the agenda item description, City Clerk Tyler Ficken provided a detailed explanation of the city’s Municipal Code in regard to revisiting previously approved agenda items.

“Per Fremont Municipal Code, Chapter 2, Section 2-108 para. (10), Motions to reconsider may only be made by a Council Member who voted with the majority, but such motion to reconsider must be made before the expiration of the third (3rd) regular meeting after the consideration of the same question.”

Attempts to contact Ganem about her request for reconsideration were unsuccessful by press time.

Elisa Cruz, the adult librarian at library, said on Monday, March 13, that she and other library staff were aware of Ganem’s concerns.

Cruz also said she would be at the meeting along with Tracy Parr, the library’s administrative assistant, and Justine Ridder, the children’s librarian, to answer any questions council members may have about the policy.

Library Director Laura England-Biggs is not available to attend the meeting.

The council meets at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, in the second floor council chambers, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Also on the agenda Tuesday is the second reading of the proposed animal control ordinance.