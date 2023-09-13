A memorial gathering for Gayle Conkling, 74, of Herman, was held Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. She passed away Aug. 31, 2023, in Fremont.

Gayle was born Dec.7, 1948, the daughter of LeRoy and Bernice Spiker. She attended school in Herman and then later attended and graduated from Blair High School. She worked at Wilkinson’s in Fort Calhoun and then for D.L. Blair. On Dec. 30, 1987, she was united in marriage to Douglas Conkling.

Gayle is survived by her husband; daughter Kristi (Trevor) Gillett; stepdaughters: Beth Conkling, Alissa (Anthony) Gorgone; stepson Patrick Dostal; five grandchildren: Ashley, Justin, Ava, Aryanna and Michaelynn; sister Jodeen (Jennings) McCourt.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Ron, Bill and Richard Spiker.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.