Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver J. Glass has started serving his nine-month prison sentence and is currently listed as an inmate at the United States Penitentiary Leavenworth in Kansas.

Following an almost two-year investigation, Glass plead guilty on Nov. 21, 2022, to conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law.

U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Glass on Feb. 17 to nine-months in federal prison with no parole on that charge. Glass was also sentenced to serve a one-year term of supervised release and to pay a $3,000 fine.

Glass, who was Dodge County attorney from 2011 until March 2021, was accused of a litany of allegations in relation to claims he cyber stalked the alleged boyfriend — Nathan Schany — of his estranged wife, Katie Glass, in 2020.

The allegations also included claims Glass allegedly worked in conjunction with multiple officials in the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont Police Department to engage in a pattern of harassing and surveilling Schany. However, no personnel from either of those agencies has been charged with any crimes.

Glass had faced a maximum sentence of one year in federal prison and a $100,000 fine, or both, for the misdemeanor charge.

In a November interview with the Tribune, Clarence Mock, the defense attorney representing Glass, said the charges against Glass, “arose at a very tumultuous period of his life,” during which Glass was “battling a severe substance abuse problem.”

Glass now is housed in one of America’s more notorious prisons, USP Leavenworth, a massive stone facility that has housed a list of the nation’s more unsavory criminals.

The all-male prison is described as a medium security facility in the federal Bureau of Prisons. The facility has two segments — the penitentiary and a satellite security camp. In total, there are 1,849 inmates, with 1,514 in the penitentiary and another 335 in the satellite camp.

The facility has an infamous history and background of housing infamous criminals.

Among the former inmates at the facility are: former NFL quarterback Michael Vick; now-dead Boston Irish mobster James “Whitey” Bulger; Prohibition era gangster George “Machine Gun” Kelly; and Al Capone’s main nemesis in Prohibition-era Chicago, George “Bugs” Moran.

Glass was appointed as the Dodge County Attorney in 2011 and was subsequently elected in 2014 and in 2018. In 2020, Glass’s wife filed for divorce. On March 6, 2020, Glass learned that his wife had been dating an individual identified in the Information as Victim 1.

According to documents from the United States Attorney Office for the Nebraska Division, Glass’ charges stem from his actions undertaken between March 6, 2020, and about Dec. 22, 2020.

“Glass conspired with other individuals who are unnamed in the Information to deprive Victim 1 of his rights protected by the Constitution, specifically, his right against unreasonable search and seizure protected by the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution by conspiring to unlawfully stop or arrest Victim 1,” officials stated in a press release. “Glass and others utilized their restricted access to the Nebraska Criminal Justice Information System (NCJIS) to obtain information about Victim 1.

Officials also detailed the allegations that members of the Fremont Police Department were possibly involved in the nefarious activities.

“A supervisor in the Fremont Police Department advised other officers that Victim 1 was dating Glass’s wife and to be on the lookout for Victim 1 and provided other officers with Victim 1’s information, vehicle description, and license plate number,” U.S. Attorney Office officials wrote.

“An officer within the Dodge County law enforcement community, while acting as a private investigator, used his law enforcement credentials to obtain access about Victim 1’s criminal history that was not publicly available. Members of law enforcement in Dodge County would drive by Victim 1’s apartment looking for Victim 1 without a legal justification or criminal predicate.”