Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass will be released 10 days earlier than expected following a reduction of his nine-month sentence.

According to information posted to the Bureau of Prisons website, Glass is tentatively scheduled to be released from U.S. Penitentiary Leavenworth in Kansas on Saturday, Dec. 16.

After he was admitted to the prison in March, his release date was set for Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

Glass has been an inmate at the all-male prison, which is a medium security penitentiary in the federal Bureau of Prisons system. The prison has two segments — the penitentiary and a satellite security camp — with a combined total of 1,849 inmates.

Randilee Giamusso, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, declined to explain the reason behind the reduction in Glass’ sentence.

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any inmate, including transfers or release plans, nor do we specify an individual’s specific location while in community confinement,” Giamusso said in an email.

Giamusso stated in an email to the Tribune that inmates serving time in a federal prison can have their sentences reduced for a variety of reasons.

“Every inmate earns Good Conduct Time and (that) is projected in their projected release date. Prior to the passage of the First Step Act (FSA) of 2018, qualifying inmates earned up to 54 days of Good Conduct Time for each year served,” Giamusso said. “Inmates may also receive credit for time incarcerated prior to their date of sentencing, (and) may (be) released up to 12 months early if they complete the BOP’s Residential Drug Abuse Program. They may also release early via court orders such as a compassionate release — due to old age and medical conditions — or clemency.”

In November 2022, Clarence Mock, the defense attorney representing Glass, said in a telephone interview with the Tribune that the charges against Glass occurred when he was “battling a severe substance abuse problem.”

In addition to those possible reasons for an earlier release than sentenced, Giamusso noted there are other possible explanations for the change in Glass’ release date.

“Also, the First Step Act provides that eligible inmates may earn time credits for successfully participating and completing approved Evidence-Based Recidivism Reduction programs or Productive Activities,” Giamusso said.

To meet the EBRR and PA requirements, Giamusso explained, an inmate must complete programs or activities as, “Recommended by the inmate’s individualized risk and needs assessment, and has complied with the requirements of each.”

Glass plead guilty to conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law on Nov. 21, 2022, following an almost two-year investigation.

U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Glass on Feb. 17 to nine months in federal prison with no parole on that charge. Glass was also sentenced to serve a one-year term of supervised release and to pay a $3,000 fine.

Glass was the Dodge County attorney from 2011 until March 2021. He was accused of a litany of allegations in relation to claims he coordinated in 2020 the months-long, multi-faceted harassment of Nathan Schany, the then-boyfriend of Glass’ estranged wife, Katie Glass.

The allegations against Glass also included claims the former county — and briefly city attorney — allegedly worked in conjunction with multiple officials in both the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont Police Department to engage in an alleged pattern of harassing and surveilling Schany.

However, no personnel from either of those agencies have been charged with any crimes.