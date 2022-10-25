Glen Ellis: Fremont City Council - Ward 2 Q&A

Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Dodge County?

Answer: Born and raised in Raytown Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City. We have lived in Fremont for the last 18 years.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: I married my high school sweet heart and we have been married for 38 years. We have five grown children and two grandchildren.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: Business owner/ entrepreneur

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: To move our local government into more of a citizen centric government. Focusing on the people that live in Fremont and making Fremont a better place to live.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I have started two non-profit organizations: Fremont Creative Collective and Fremont Downtown Development Group.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: I am a successful business owner of multiple business including Sycamore Education, Milady Coffeehouse and the May Brothers Building. I also have four years experience as the current City Council member representing Ward 2.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Dodge County (if running for city council the top two issues in Fremont) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: Public safety has been neglected for the last 12 years. We need a new police station and a new fire station. We also need to make sure that our first responders have the necessary tools they need to accomplish their work.

Focus our local government on its citizens and making life better for them here in Fremont. I am a businessman and I understand economic development, but I believe the scale has been tipped against the citizens of Fremont and we need to re-balance the scale.

Q: What’s one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? why?

A: Accounting and budgeting. Right now Fremont uses a general fund for everything. We need to categorize incomes and use those funds for their particular reason. When the city added a sales tax, those funds should have gone to a specific project and then when that project was paid off, remove the sales tax, then allow voters to decide on the next project.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: At age 38, with five children, quit a safe corporate job to start my own company.