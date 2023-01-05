Grant funds to aid police training

The Fremont Police Department will use grant funds from a local charitable organization to host a school shooting prevention and awareness conference for Fremont Public Schools as well as other regional communities and school districts.

The $5,000 grant to the department came from the Nebraska Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 92 Arbor Vitae in Fremont. The group also donated $50,000 to the Fremont Fire Department.

Fremont police Sgt. John Gieselman, who is a 26-year veteran of the department and leads the K-9 office of the department, said the $5,000 will be utilized to bring in a specialized expert — Phil Chalmers — to the city to conduct a large educational seminar on identifying potential school mass shooters as well as preventing such events.

Chalmers is the author of the book, “Inside the Mind of a Teen Killer,” and a nationally known law enforcement and school educational speaker focused on serial killers and mass shootings. During the past 25 years, he has traveled the nation and conducted training for hundreds of departments, districts and communities — including in Nebraska.

“Chalmers owns his own business, he is a criminal profiler by trade and is noted for conducting interviews with hardcore criminals like murderers,” Gieselman said. “Since the 1990s, he has been focusing on school shooters and specifically how to pre-identify potential school shooters. He provides information on how to identify potential school shooters before things actually happen.”

Gieselman said it is critical for local and regional law enforcement to work together with schools and other educational institutions to keep an eye on warning signs for possible mass shooting clues and signs suspects could exhibit.

“These school shooters, the thing with them is most people think it will not happen in their community,” he added. “As we’re seeing nationally, it can happen anywhere. A lot of school shooters — after the event has happened — police and investigators find a pattern of behavior that preceded the event.”

Gieselman said Chalmers’ training will help police and sheriff officials from Fremont and Dodge County, as well as from surrounding communities, better understand what to look for in regard to behaviors that could indicate a person is possibly considering, theorizing or planning a school or mass shooting.

Those indicators can come in a range of areas, Gieselman noted, including from diaries, social interactions with others, postings on social media websites or things like a student having bad grades in school, engaging in confrontations or fights with others and morbid or deathly hobbies and interests.

The suspect accused of killing 19 students and teachers in Uvalde, Texas, in 2022, was discovered to have made cryptic comments in an online chat room, leading some who knew him to label him as a possible school shooter.

Infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was discovered to have had a morbid interest in dead animals he found on local roads, taking their carcasses to his house to examine. Dahmer was convicted in the murder of 17 people, many of whom he ate.

Gieselman said being observant and watchful for any odd, dangerous or suspicious behavior could help prevent a mass killing.

“We’ve learned that if you’re paying attention and looking out for these signs, you are in a better position to identify these suspects,” Gieselman explained. “You start seeing warning flags that appear over and over.”

The planned seminar is just the latest in efforts of local authorities to plan for and try to prevent a possible school violence incident. In July, the Fremont Public Schools partnered with a range of law enforcement and other entities to conduct a life-like simulated mass shooting drill.

Fremont Public Schools Superintendent Mark Shepard said student safety and well-being, as well as preventing violent incidents, is of the utmost and highest priority for the district and all teachers and staff.

Those taking part in the July 21 drill included the Fremont Police Department; Dodge County Sheriff’s Office; Nebraska State Patrol; Fremont Fire and Rescue Department; Methodist Fremont Health; Dodge County REACT; Dodge County Emergency Management; Fremont/Dodge County Communications; and Fremont Public Schools.

“We had the mass shooter training last year,” Shepard said of the 2022 event. “We’re always looking forward to these events. We at FPS have had a long-standing relationship with our first responders and other organizations with whom we’ve partner in the past on training.”

While the conference specifics — such as the date, time and location — are not yet known, Gieselman said he is working with Chalmers to bring him to Fremont in 2023 for the seminar. In addition to Fremont entities, police, sheriff and school officials from Arlington, Valley, Hooper, Scriber, North Bend and West Point will also be likely invited to take part in the training.

“The (folks) at Arbor Vitae wanted to create a positive legacy,” Gieselman said of the donation. “The response I am getting on this is that people are very interested. I am thrilled that this has worked out as it has.”