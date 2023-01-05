Grant to fund fire safety equipment

The Fremont Fire Department has received another charitable donation that officials said will aid them in their quest to improve and upgrade life-saving equipment.

The fire department received a $50,000 grant from the Nebraska Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 92 Arbor Vitae of Fremont, that will be used to buy thermal imaging devices and new Jaws of Life machines, said Fire Chief Todd Bernt.

“(Arbor Vitae) officials reached out to us about a donation. They wanted to know if we needed money for equipment,” Bernt explained. “I don’t have words to say how thankful I am. By getting grant funding like this, it speeds up the process of getting new equipment.”

Bernt said the $50,000 will be spent on two projects: acquiring three new handheld thermal imaging devices and also to purchase two new, battery-powered Jaws of Life-type devices to assist in patient extrications from motor vehicle accidents.

“The thermal imaging cameras are a device that can see through smoke (and walls) … if you are in a smoke-filled building, you can see heat outlines of fire sources and heat signatures of possible victims,” Bernt explained. “It will both help us to find trapped people and it will assist us in fighting fires.”

The thermal imaging devices can also be used to “see” through walls to identify a hidden source of a fire if the flames are not evident, Bernt added, making extinguishing blazes a more efficient and faster process.

“It speeds up the process of both finding the source of the fire and also finding people,” he added. “If we cannot find the fire, with the thermal imager, we can find the heat signature.”

The battery-powered extrication devices are smaller and more easily used than the department’s current hydraulic-powered Jaws of Life devices. Currently, Bernt said, the department has very large, bulky and gas-powered tools used to tear apart motor vehicles.

Those current Jaws of Life tools include three types of actions: cutting metal, spreading metal and what is called a “pounder” that aids in disassembling vehicles safely so firefighters can retrieve victims for treatment. Because of the sheer size of the current Jaws of Life equipment, it is only mounted on a large firetruck, he noted.

“Now, we have hydraulic tools with a big gas engine and lines going to the devices,” he added. “These battery-powered ones take up much less space and can be used in our ambulances. This means the ambulance staff can start extrications without the larger firetruck having to come. It is also a combo ‘cutter and spreader,’ doing both actions with one device.”

The new equipment is in the planning and acquisition stages, but Bernt hopes to get the equipment as soon as possible. The new devices are only the latest efforts to improve technology and assist in better saving lives, he added.

In late November, the Fremont City Council approved the partial funding and purchase of new robotic CPR machines for the fire department.

The Fremont Fire Department received a grant for $33,268 from the Fremont Area Community Foundation, which will be used to buy two automated-robotic CPR devices, The third CPR device will be purchased with city funds as part of the grant agreement. The grant monies were delegated from the Lester A. Walker Fund, which is part of the FACF.

Bernt said at the time that officials are excited to get upgraded, new technology to help save lives.

“We have three older ones that we want to get rid of. We’ve had them for about 10 years,” Bernt said of the current robot CPR machines. “It helps to have an automated CPR device, because it frees up a person. Instead of having to do manual CPR, we can have this machine do it. It is more efficient.”

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said he was grateful for the grant from Arbor Vitae chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, and also for the hard work of Bernt, other fire officials and city staffer Angie Olson, who helps coordinate grants for the city.

Spellerberg said the new technology will only help the fire department better serve residents.

“The fire department is extremely important to the city. They — as does Angie Olson — keep finding ways to get grants to fund important technology and equipment,” Spellerberg said. “I am just so thankful to (Arbor Vitae). The better our technology, the better our response. The new technology saves time and time saves lives.”

Bernt also was especially grateful for the contribution, one of many that come to the city from generous donors and organizations in the city.

“All that grant money from the community … it means so much,” Bernt added. “That support, I am so thankful for.”