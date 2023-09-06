Herman Days is on the way.

On Friday, Sept. 9, a community garage sale runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The garage sales continue on Saturday during the same hours, but much of the focus will be at Herman Park.

The concession stand opens at 9 a.m. There is a bazaar/flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The annual parade starts at 11, lunch follows in the park until 1 p.m. The firemen are having water fights at 2:00.

The park will bustle with games, bounce houses and a raffle from 1:30-3:30.

Saturday evening, there will be a street dance at Petersen’s Bar 75, starting at 8 p.m. Live music will be provided by “The Begats.”

The fire department opens Sunday with its annual biscuit and gravy breakfast.

On Sunday, concessions open at the park at 11 a.m. and go until 4.

The annual car show is on display at the park from 9 a.m. till 2 p.m. with a live DJ during the event. The annual tire toss gets under way at 12 noon with the horseshoe tournament following at 2.

The flea market runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.