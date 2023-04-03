A Fremont man who is accused of stabbing a 4-month-old infant to death in January 2021 was acquitted on the grounds of insanity on March 17, and will now undergo psychological testing to determine whether he is a danger to himself or others.

Alexander Hernandez, 21, of Fremont is scheduled to appear for a hearing in District 6 Court in Fremont on Thursday, April 13, during which Dr. Jennifer Cimpl-Bohn, a psychologist with the Nebraska Regional Center, will present her analysis and assessment to the court of his potential danger to others or himself.

Hernandez has been jailed in the Saunders County Jail since early January 2021 after he was alleged to have to have stabbed his own 4-month-old cousin more than 20 times, resulting in her death, on Jan. 8, 2021.

The infant, whom the Fremont Tribune is not identifying by name, was being cared for by Hernandez’s two parents while her own parents were seeking treatment for substance abuse issues. The baby girl was stabbed more than 20 times in the chest and torso as she slept, and died by 10 p.m. Jan. 8, 2021, after being transported to a medical facility.

After a quick investigation by Fremont Police Department detectives, Hernandez was arrested and charged with suspicion of first-degree murder; a child abuse charge, a Class 1A felony, and a weapon charge. Those charges could have resulted in a sentence up to life in prison.

However, Hernandez plead not guilty by reason of insanity, a defense which if had been accepted by the court, would lead to a possible sentence to a mental health facility rather that state prison under Nebraska law.

Nebraska Attorney General’s Office prosecuting attorney Corey O’Brien, who was the lead attorney prosecuting the case against Hernandez said past suspects in the state who have been acquitted of murder due to an insanity defense have spent more than 10 years in the state mental hospital.

“(Due to the insanity) he can only go to the (Nebraska) Regional Center,” O’Brien said in a telephone interview on April 3. “Which is like a prison.”

Weeks after an almost five-hour hearing in mid-February during which five witnesses — including a state psychiatrist and his parents — testified, Hernandez was ruled not guilty by insanity by District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall on March 17.

The mid-February testimony centered on both the night of the infant’s death as well as the six months preceding the incident. Included in the testimony was an in-depth mental-health evaluation into Hernandez’s state of mind at the time of the incident.

A state-licensed psychiatrist, Dr. Klaus Hartmann, who has done insanity evaluations of criminal suspects for more than a dozen years for the State of Nebraska, had told the court that in his medical opinion, Hernandez was insane at the time of the killing.

“I formed an opinion: I do believe he qualified for the insanity defense. He was insane,” Hartmann said in the February hearing.

According to testimony on mid-February, Hernandez quit his job in April 2020 fearing he would contract the COVID-19 virus. That, according to family members, led to a quick descent into worsening mental health conditions over six months before the fatal attack on the night of Jan. 8.

Hernandez’s mother and father both told the court that their son had lost all his friends by July 2020, was secluding himself inside his bedroom, often not leaving his home for days at a time, and he was exhibiting other symptoms of a mental health crisis.

His condition deteriorated over the five months before the incident, they said, which included symptoms and bouts of insomnia, poor eating, long periods without talking, fear of strangers, regular clutching of his head, rampant headaches and times when he paced around his home with seemingly no purpose.

According to testimony, Hernandez sought mental health treatments on several occasions, but ran into stumbling blocks to care including paranoia of being killed or tortured as well as becoming physically ill in response to mental health medications he was prescribed in the weeks before the killing, family members told the court.

The fact of whether Hernandez stabbed the 4-month-old girl to death was never contested during the mid-February hearing, as both the state Attorney General’s Office prosecuting attorney — Corey O’Brien — as well as Hernandez’s defense attorney—Omaha-based lawyer Chinedu Igbokwe — admitted in comments to the court that Alexander Hernandez was responsible for the girl’s death.

“There is not much of a contest that Mr. Hernandez is the perpetrator of the crime,” O’Brien said in his opening statement in February. “Nor is there much of a contest that he met the definition of insanity.”

In his closing statements during the February hearing, Igbokwe told the court and Hall that a crime occurred, and, “That crime was committed by Mr. Hernandez.”

“At the time of the offense, Alexander Hernandez was legally insane and is not guilty by reason of insanity,” Igbokwe said. “We believe Dr. (Klaus) Hartmann found Alex was legally insane at the time of the crime, as did a second psychiatrist. We do also believe that by Nebraska statute that we intend to present the defense of insanity.”

Hernandez now faces the possibility of being sentenced to a state mental health facility for an unknown period of time, depending on whether or not Cimpl-Bohn’s assessment finds he is a danger to himself or the public. According to Hernandez’s attorney, Hernandez has been taking psychiatric prescription medications while an inmate in the Saunders County Jail in Wahoo.

During the mid-February hearing, Hernandez regularly laughed, smiled and had conversations with his attorney during testimony. On multiple occasions during the hearing, he turned to look at his parents in the audience and smiled for extended periods of time.

His next appearance in District 6 court is scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, April 13.