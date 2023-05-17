Alexander Hernandez, who stabbed to death a 4-month-old baby with at least 20 blows in January 2021, was ruled a danger to himself and society during a court hearing on Wednesday, May 17.

Dodge County District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall agreed with a risk assessment done by a state criminal psychologist who found Hernandez still suffered from several mental illnesses and mental health issues and posed a “high risk” of violence.

“For future violence (possibility), I rated him as high risk,” said Dr. Jennifer Cimpl-Bohn, a psychologist with the Nebraska Regional Center who did the risk of danger assessment on Hernandez. “I recommend the Lincoln Regional Center for inpatient psychiatric treatment.”

Hernandez, 21, will now await transfer to the Lincoln Regional Center, a secure, prison-like psychiatric hospital in Lincoln. He will first undergo a 90-day mental illness assessment at the facility before doctors are expected to develop a treatment plan for him.

Hernandez has been incarcerated in the Saunders County Jail since early January 2021 after he was alleged to have killed his own 4-month-old cousin on Jan. 8, 2021. The infant, whom the Fremont Tribune is not identifying by name, was being cared for by Hernandez’s two parents while her own parents were seeking treatment for substance abuse issues.

The death of the infant came, according to testimony from Hernandez’s two parents in February, after their son suffered six to eight months of severe mental health decline they claim was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 17, weeks after a February 2023 hearing during which evidence was presented by both the prosecuting team and Hernandez’s defense attorney, Hernandez was acquitted on the grounds of insanity.

He had faced possible sentences adding up to more than 50 years in state prison if he had been found guilty of several crimes he was accused of.

On Wednesday, Hernandez appeared in the third floor courtroom clad in an orange jumpsuit and his hands securely locked to his hips with both a chain around his waist and handcuffs on each wrist.

Cimpl-Bohn, who has been a psychologist with the Nebraska Regional Center for more than 14 years, presented her analysis and assessment to the court via telephone testimony. She told the court she conducts risk of danger assessments on a weekly basis, and it is an area of expertise for her practice.

As part of the risk of danger assessment, Cimpl-Bohn told the court she had examined numerous police reports, medical records and the mental health history of Hernandez as well as reviewed his prior psychiatric assessments of him after his arrest that were conducted by other state criminal psychologists.

The assessment of the risk of danger to himself or others also included a two-hour, in-person interview between Cimpl-Bohn and Hernandez, during which a second state criminal psychologist was present.

Nebraska Attorney General’s Office prosecuting attorney Corey O’Brien posed numerous questions to Cimpl-Bohn during Wednesday’s hearing, seeking information from her about Hernandez’s current condition as well as if he was a danger to himself or others.

Cimpl-Bohn said Hernandez, in her medical opinion, still suffered from schizo-affective disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and offered a new diagnosis not reported in past testimony: that Hernandez also suffered from cannabis abuse disorder.

“(Hernandez) was psychotic at the time of the (infant’s) death. At the time, he suffered from command auditory and hallucinatory delusions and feared death from the FBI or cartel figures,” Cimpl-Bohn said. “(He) said he had a significant history of cannabis use.”

Cimpl-Bohn also testified that Hernandez had admitted to her he had an extensive and years-long personal history of illegal substance use, including having taken cocaine, LSD and “smoked cannabis daily since he was an early teen.” She said he claimed to binge drink alcohol on weekends, but had stopped using marijuana six months before he killed his cousin.

“At that time, (Hernandez) said he realized the marijuana use was exacerbating his hallucinations,” Cimpl-Bohn added, in explaining why he had stopped using the drug in the summer of 2020.

In the more than two years Hernandez has been jailed at the Saunders County Jail, Cimpl-Bohn said weekly therapy sessions as well as a medication plan of Prozac and a drug called Abilify have helped Hernandez improve his mental health, but he was still suffering from delusions, hallucinations and had reportedly planned to possibly kill his cellmate in February.

Cimpl-Bohn said on April 14, jail staff had compiled a report detailing a psychotic episode Hernandez engaged in during which he was alleged to have suffered from paranoid ideations, hallucinations and also told jail officials that officers from the FBI were secretly living in the jail and monitoring his thoughts and actions.

In February, Saunders County Jail staff told Cimpl-Bohn that Hernandez had begun to have ideations of allegedly wanting to possibly kill his cellmate.

“(Hernandez) reported to jail staff that he was having vague thoughts of harming his cellmate,” she noted.

When O’Brien asked Cimpl-Bohn if Hernandez was a danger to himself or other people in wider society, she replied, “yes.”

Cimpl-Bohn said factors she used in making the determination were the fact Hernandez had stabbed to death a helpless infant; his admitted addiction to cannabis and other substance abuse; a lack of education due to severe truancy during his high school years; psychosis that led to violent ideations and thoughts; as well as a very limited understanding of mental illness or the conditions he suffers from.

Following Cimpl-Bohn’s testimony, O’Brien asked Hall to follow the state law and precedents from other similar cases, and asked that he rule that Hernandez was a danger to society and himself now and likely in the future until he is fully cured of his mental illnesses.

Omaha-based defense lawyer Chinedu Igbokwe who represents Hernandez, said while he agreed with much of what O’Brien and Cimpl-Bohn had reported to the court, he felt some of the claims of Hernandez’s dangerousness were “over-exaggerated.”

“I think the seriousness is being over-exaggerated,” Igbokwe said of claims by O’Brien and Cimpl-Bohn. “I do believe he needs to go to the Lincoln Regional Health Center, but I don’t think it is somewhere he needs to be a long time. I think he is trying to get better. He is being compliant. He has been engaged in the process.”

Igbokwe also said that after successful treatment, and being possibly healed of his mental illnesses, at some point, Hernandez should be allowed to, “go home.”

“I do conceive he should be sent to the Lincoln Regional Center. I don’t believe there is overwhelming evidence he is a danger to himself or others,” Igbokwe added. “He stabbed a baby 20 times, but he did not conceal the crime and he did not lie.”

After hearing all the statements, Hall issued his ruling, agreeing with all of Cimpl-Bohn’s assessments and recommendations for initial treatment.

“I find there is clear evidence that the defendant, Alexander Hernandez, is currently a danger to himself and others. Furthermore, such danger is likely to continue into the future,” Hall said.

Hall then ordered Hernandez to be remanded to the custody of the Lincoln Regional Center as soon as possible for an initial 90-day assessment. During the assessment, Hernandez is mandated to undergo more psychotherapy, more psychiatric examinations and assessments as well as have his medications reviewed and examined in event they need to be altered.

A hearing for an update on his 90-day session at the hospital was set for 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9.