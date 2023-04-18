A psychologist’s evaluation into whether or not a man who killed a 4-month-old infant is a danger to himself or others has not been completed, leading to a delay in a judge’s decision on the fate of suspect Alexander Hernandez.

Hernandez, 21, was ordered by District 6 Court Judge Geoffrey Hall in March to undergo an in-depth analysis of whether or not he poses a threat to himself or society. Hernandez was ruled not guilty by reason of insanity in late March in the stabbing death of his niece on Jan. 8, 2021.

Corey O’Brien, an attorney with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, said the psychologist’s evaluation was not done in time to hold the hearing as scheduled on April 13.

“The hearing got continued,” O’Brien stated in a brief telephone interview. “The evaluation wasn’t able to be finished in time.”

Officials at the Dodge County Courthouse confirmed that the evaluation had not been completed yet, and the next hearing was scheduled for 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 17. Hernandez remains jailed in the Saunders County Jail, where he has been incarcerated since January 2021.

Hernandez was acquitted on the grounds of insanity on March 17. The assessment is being done by Dr. Jennifer Cimpl-Bohn, a psychologist with the Nebraska Regional Center, who will present her analysis and assessment to the court of his potential danger to others or himself.

Hernandez was alleged to have to have stabbed his own 4-month-old cousin resulting in her death on Jan. 8, 2021.

The infant, whom the Fremont Tribune is not identifying by name, was being taken care of for an extended period of time for by Hernandez’s two parents while her own parents were getting treatment for substance abuse issues.

The baby girl was stabbed more than 20 times in the chest and torso as she slept, and died by 10 p.m. Jan. 8, 2021, after being transported to a medical facility.

Fremont Police Department detectives investigated the case before Hernandez was arrested and charged with suspicion of first-degree murder; a child abuse charge, and a weapons charge. Those charges could have resulted in a combined sentence of up to life in prison.

Now, with his acquittal on the grounds of insanity, Hernandez faces a possible lengthy sentence of confinement in a state mental health incarceration facility.

Prior to being acquitted on the grounds of insanity, state-licensed psychiatrist, Dr. Klaus Hartmann told the court in February that in his medical opinion, Hernandez was insane at the time of the killing.

“I formed an opinion: I do believe he qualified for the insanity defense. He was insane,” Hartmann said in the February hearing.

According to testimony on mid-February, Hernandez quit his job in April 2020 fearing he would contract the COVID-19 virus. That, according to family members, led to a quick descent into worsening mental health conditions over six months before the fatal attack on the night of Jan. 8.

The fact of whether Hernandez stabbed the 4-month-old girl to death was never contested during the mid-February hearing, as both the State Attorney General’s Office prosecuting attorney as well as Hernandez’s defense attorney—Omaha-based lawyer Chinedu Igbokwe—admitted in comments to the court that Hernandez was responsible for the girl’s death.

“There is not much of a contest that Mr. Hernandez is the perpetrator of the crime,” O’Brien said in his opening statement in February. “Nor is there much of a contest that he met the definition of insanity.”