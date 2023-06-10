Alexander Hernandez, the Fremont man who killed a 4-month-old baby in January 2021 but was ruled not guilty by reason of insanity, has set the record for the longest incarcerated inmate in the history of the Saunders County Jail.

Hernandez, now 22, has been an inmate at the Saunders County Jail in Wahoo since Jan. 9, 2021, as he awaits a court-ordered transfer to the Lincoln Regional Center, the State of Nebraska’s high-security psychiatric hospital.

Saunders County Jail Director Brian Styskal confirmed to the Tribune that to his knowledge, no inmate has ever spent a longer amount of time in the jail than Hernandez in Saunders County history.

Hernandez has been incarcerated at the jail for two years and five months as of Friday, June 9.

“He’s been here longer than any other inmate ever has. This process has drug on for eternity it seems with him,” said Styskal, who has been the Saunders County jail director since 2010.

“It is a county jail. You have no access to an external rec yard and things like that. It’d be tough doing that amount of time anywhere, in my opinion. Here, you don’t even see the horizon, quite frankly, the way the facility is designed,” he explained. “It can definitely take a toll on someone’s mental health capacity, especially if you had issues before coming in here.”

Normally, inmates are not housed in county jails for longer than 12 months, as under Nebraska state law, any criminal conviction with a sentence longer than one year is served in a state prison.

“Most people are in a county jail less than a year. If you are going to get a sentence longer than a year, you are going to go to a prison,” he added. “Most county jails are not going to have people in them for years. It is pretty uncommon to have an individual in a county jail for years like he has been.”

Transfer to mental hospital delayed

On May 17, Dodge County District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall agreed with a risk assessment done by a state criminal psychologist who found Hernandez still suffered from several mental illnesses and mental health issues and posed a “high risk” of violence.

Hall ordered Hernandez’s transfer to the Lincoln Regional Center secure psychiatric facility to be expedited, but his relocation is contingent on the facility having space to house him.

Once there, Hernandez will first undergo a 90-day mental illness assessment at the facility before doctors are expected to develop a treatment plan for him.

Styskal said once he is notified that there is room at the Lincoln Regional Center and a transfer is approved, Hernandez will be sent there immediately to begin his initial 90-day mental illness assessment. After that assessment is completed, Hernandez will appear in court again for an update hearing before Hall.

“Mental health space in the State of Nebraska is kind of hard to come by,” Styskal said. “Generally, there is a waiting list for people to get in those place.”

Hernandez killed his cousin in January 2021

Hernandez was ordered to the mental health facility for the killing of his own 4-month-old cousin on Jan. 8, 2021. The female infant, whom the Fremont Tribune is not identifying by name, was being cared for by Hernandez’s two parents while her own parents were seeking treatment for substance abuse issues.

On March 17, Hernandez was acquitted of criminal guilt on the basis of him being ruled insane.

Afterward, Hall ruled that he undergo a risk of danger assessment by a state psychologist, which was completed by Dr. Jennifer Cimpl-Bohn, a psychologist with the Nebraska Regional, who testified about Hernandez on May 17.

Hernandez descended into worsening mental health conditions over a six month period in 2020, which his parents partly blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic. He was also diagnosed with schizo-affective disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and cannabis abuse disorder.

Cimpl-Bohn also testified that Hernandez had admitted to her he had an extensive and years-long personal history of illegal substance use, including having taken cocaine, LSD and “smoked cannabis daily since he was an early teen,” and he binge drank alcohol on weekends.

The fact that Hernandez killed the infant was never contested in court, however his defense attorney cited a claim that Hernandez was insane at the time of the incident, which after years of court testimony and hearings, was affirmed by Hall.

Jail incidents cause concern

As part of the risk of danger assessment, Cimpl-Bohn did a two-hour, in-person interview with Hernandez at the jail, during which a second state criminal psychologist was present.

In the more than two years Hernandez has been jailed at the Saunders County Jail, Cimpl-Bohn testified that weekly therapy sessions as well as a medication plan of Prozac and a drug called Abilify have helped Hernandez improve his mental health, but he was still suffering from delusions and hallucinations.

In February, Cimpl-Bohn testified that Saunders County Jail staff told her that Hernandez had begun to have ideations of allegedly wanting to possibly kill his cellmate.

“(Hernandez) reported to jail staff that he was having vague thoughts of harming his cellmate,” she claimed in testimony.

Cimpl-Bohn also recalled when Saunders County Jail staff compiled a report for her detailing a psychotic episode in April during which Hernandez was alleged to have suffered from paranoid ideations and hallucinations. He also reportedly told jail officials that officers from the FBI were secretly living in the jail and monitoring his thoughts and actions.

Styskal said in the June 7 interview that he was not fully familiar with all of the specific details of the two incidents that Cimpl-Bohn testified about in court, but said he did not view Hernandez as a serious threat to jail staff.

“Things he might have discussed (with Cimpl-Bohn) … we would not necessarily be privy to that unless they disclosed it to us. I don’t have any concerns that there was any threat to the facility or anything like that,” Styskal said.

Styskal also said for the safety and wellbeing of his jail staff and other inmates, he believes any credible threats an inmate may tell their mental health counselor should be shared when allowable with him and the jail staff.

“I would hope they would disclose (potential threats). Some people are more in-tune with what we do in here than others. You think it might be common sense to relay possible threats to us. But, it also depends on how it was received. Was it (a) blatant (threat), or was it indirect,” he said. “For example, a person may say ‘I have these feelings, but I’m not going to act on them.’ There may be some variances on how it is perceived and whether or not they relay it all to us.”

Styskal said while the jail is not the ideal place for intensive mental health treatment like what Hernandez has been ordered to receive at the Lincoln Regional Center, the jail does have licensed medical staff to conduct mental health therapy and distribute medications to inmates.

“We contract our medical and mental health services with Advanced Correctional Healthcare. We do have a licensed mental health practitioner that comes in weekly to meet with inmates,” Styskal said. “There is also a prescribing (medication) authority. We have a licensed practical nurse here five days a week, and we have another licensed nurse that comes in on weekends. We strive to provide a level of community care.”

A hearing for an update on Hernandez’s 90-day session at the mental hospital was set for 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9, however since Hernandez has not been able to be transferred to the facility nor begin the assessment, that court date will likely be switched to a later date.