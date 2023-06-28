Alexander Hernandez, the 22-year-old Fremont man who stabbed his infant cousin to death in 2021, was officially transferred to a state psychiatric prison hospital on June 14.

According to Dodge County sheriff’s Sgt. Justin Libra, Hernandez was taken from the Saunders County Jail that day by Dodge County sheriff’s officials and transported to the Lincoln Regional Center, a secured and locked-down mental health facility in Lincoln.

A Saunders County Jail supervisor confirmed that Hernandez was released from the jail on June 14 into the custody of Dodge County sheriff’s deputies to be transferred to the mental health hospital-prison.

Hernandez was found not guilty of stabbing his 4-month-old female cousin to death by reason of insanity in a March 17 ruling by Dodge County District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall.

Had he been convicted of the assorted criminal charges he was accused of, Hernandez could have been sentenced to more than 50 years in state prison.

On May 17, Hall agreed with a risk-danger assessment done by a state criminal psychologist who found Hernandez still suffered from several mental illnesses and mental health issues and posed a “high risk” of violence to himself and others in the future.

Hall ordered Hernandez’s transfer to the Lincoln Regional Center secure psychiatric facility to be expedited, but his relocation was contingent on the facility having space to house him.

Hernandez had been incarcerated at the Saunders County Jail in Wahoo since Jan. 9, 2021, and according to Jail Director Brian Styskal, had set the all-time record for the longest period of time an inmate had been held in the jail — two years, five months and five days.

Now at the mental health facility, Hernandez will first undergo a 90-day intensive and thorough psychological assessment as well as a re-examination of his current medication prescriptions. While he was at the Saunders County Jail, Hernandez was prescribed the medications Prozac and Abilify while also receiving weekly mental health counseling sessions.

Once the 90-day assessment is complete at the Lincoln Regional Center, Hernandez was ordered to appear in court again for an update by Hall.

Hernandez stabbed his cousin more than 20 times on the night of Jan. 8, 2021. He was deemed insane by a state psychologist, who said Hernandez suffered from schizo-affective disorder, command hallucinations and post-traumatic stress disorder. His parents testified about their son’s mental health during a February court hearing, blaming his condition on the COVID-19 pandemic.

A second state psychologist who conducted the risk-danger assessment added a new diagnosis of Hernandez, claiming he suffered from cannabis abuse disorder. That doctor testified that Hernandez was a serious and frequent user of illegal drugs, including taking cocaine, LSD and smoking cannabis daily for several years. She testified that the intense usage of cannabis likely worsened the hallucinations Hernandez was suffering from.

Hernandez had reportedly descended into a worsening mental health condition over a six-month period from April 2020 to January 2021, and was unemployed at the time he killed his female cousin, a child the Tribune is not naming.

The 4-month-old infant was in her crib when Hernandez stabbed her more than 20 times in the chest before his parents discovered the bleeding baby and called 9-1-1.

The infant was rushed to an area hospital, where she later died. Following a brief investigation by the Fremont Police Department, Hernandez was arrested and charged with suspicion of first-degree murder; a child abuse charge and a weapons charge. He later pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

In a previous interview with the Tribune, state Attorney General’s Office prosecutor Corey O’Brien said other suspects he said he is familiar with who killed a victim, but were ruled insane spent an average of 10 to 15 years in the state mental prison before being released.