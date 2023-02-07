A unique program partnership between Methodist Fremont Health and the Fremont Public Schools has given local high school students the opportunity to chase their dreams of becoming a healthcare worker after graduation.

The School to Career program at Fremont Public Schools allows for students at Fremont High School (FHS) to get on-the-job training in a variety of fields, one of which has taken on more importance in the COVID-19 era: nursing.

Although the School to Career program at FHS partners with dozens of local businesses and job opportunities, the pairing with Methodist Fremont Health to coordinate the hosting of students interested in a career in nursing has fit a pressing need: replenishing the nursing ranks.

The program sees students age 16 or older work in a job-shadow situation at the hospital, usually in the acute care floor of the facility.

Two Fremont High School students who are part of the program at Methodist Fremont Health discussed how the experience is preparing them for a post-high school career in nursing. Senior Kallie Johnson, 18, and junior Spencer Divis, 16, are currently in the program and job shadowing other nurses for an hour a day, Monday through Friday.

Shelly Sandeen, coordinator of the School to Career program at Methodist Fremont Health, said the program has accepted students from the high school for many years.

“Spencer and Kallie were once my students. They participate in a class at Fremont High (School). The students get to pick where they do their career training. I get the health care career kids. Sometimes they know what they want to do already, other times they are just exploring,” Sandeen said. “We get them for a quarter, they come every day for their block — it is an hour Monday through Friday. When they come to Fremont Health, the students fill out a form telling us what they are interested in. They just shadow and observe. Typically a student who comes get gets to shadow, just observe.”

Both Divis and Johnson are also Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) and work at the hospital outside the School to Career program. Each said the program has been beneficial to their development as future healthcare professionals.

Johnson has been in the program and worked at the hospital since her junior year. She said her teachers and advisers at Fremont High School have been amenable to her efforts and allowed schedule flexibility.

“I’ve known (for years) I want to be a nurse, but I didn’t know what place in the hospital I wanted to be a nurse. I shadowed on (the third floor) and then I went down to surgery and that is where I found out that I wanted to be a nursing anesthetist someday and it was my path,” Johnson said.

“I had a few people help me decide the nursing program route. I had grandparents and friends who were sick, and I saw how well the nurses cared for them and that’s when I knew it was something I wanted to do my freshman year in high school.”

In addition to her classroom shadowing, Johnson works as a CNA in the medical surgery department, a part-time job she’s had since fall of 2022. She has been a certified nursing assistant since January 2022.

Divis said he decided he wanted to follow a career path into medical work and healthcare around the time of his sophomore year. Like Johnson, Divis is also a state-licensed certified nursing assistant, an achievement he finished in November 2022.

“My grandma was a nurse for about 42 years and then she went into hospice care. My uncle was also a nurse anesthetist,” Divis said of his inspiration to become a nurse. “I think me and Kallie can both agree, we’re both going to nursing school. The nursing check-off skills in nursing skill will be a lot easier for us (because of this program) because we’ve already been doing it.”

One critical skill that is not a technical medical procedure done by medical professionals is what is often called “bedside manner,” or the way and manner that nurses and doctors talk to patients. Both cited their experiences with nurses who were especially caring. Johnson said Fremont Health nurse Amanda Hughes was inspirational; while Divis cited his time spent with nurse DeMarquez Frazier.

Both students said having a robust medical facility like Methodist Fremont Health has made their learning a better experience.

“When I started working there, everyone was so friendly. They are like welcoming in culture, to approach everything so positively. The nurses want you to learn, especially for the CNA and make sure you are on the right path to learn correctly,” Divis explained. “All the equipment, it is very cool to see the doctor using the robotic (devices).”

Johnson said the friendliness of the staff at the hospital to the students has been a special experience.

“Everyone is just so kind and open and helping you learn,” Johnson said.

Mollie Brown, a CTE and vocation associate at Fremont High School, said the program in partnership with Methodist Fremont Health has been in place for more than 10 years. Brown credited Sandeen for allowing students to experience the realities of medical care, which invigorated the desire of many to continue on a path to healthcare.

“We try to match students with what they want to do after high school. The hospital is really important for the medical field (students). Shelly Sandeen is amazing. She has allowed students to watch surgeries and be involved,” Brown explained. “(The program) has benefited Kallie tenfold. Kallie has been doing this last year and this year, and after she comes back (from a hospital shadow), she glows and beams. Spencer, he, too, has been able to see the pathway he wants to follow.”

Melissa Heavican, director of acute care nursing at the hospital, said the students involved in the School to Career program at the hospital may not do hands-on procedures, but they learn a lot from watching medical professionals engage in care from surgeries to continuing care.

“The unit they are working in is an area (of the hospital) has a little bit of everything. When (students) are in shadow mode, they are really on the hips of a nursing team member. Since they joined us as employees, they are doing things with patients,” Heavican said. “If you look at anyone in the nursing profession, there are strong values involved. That’s one of our mottos here, ‘patient centered care.’”

Divis and Johnson said the COVID-19 pandemic made them realize how tough — and draining — the jobs of a nursing professional is, a reality that they believe has increased the need for new nurses to enter the profession.

“I think it is important because we saw what the pandemic did. We were not able to leave the house, we were not able to do things. At work, we are able to help those people who can’t breathe from COVID,” Johnson said. “It really opened my eyes. I’ve seen with my own eyes how a nurse cares for someone with COVID. If you don’t know where you’re going to go (career-wise), get your foot in the door with School to Career.”

Divis said he has had conversations with nurses at the hospital, many of whom relayed to him the challenges they faced during the early years of the pandemic. That made him want to be a nurse even more, he noted.

“(A nurse) told me she worked two weeks straight, 12-hour shifts. I could see her getting burned out from that,” Divis added. “A lot of the people are really helpful. (Staff) has pulled me aside and had a talk with me about getting a job at (Methodist Fremont Health) and what the job entails. Especially if you want to work at the hospital, seeing the faces there, you really want to work there. Everyone is nice.”