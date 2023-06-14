A 28-year-old Lincoln woman was arrested on 10 charges on Monday, June 12, after allegedly leading law enforcement officials on a multi-county high-speed chase that began in Fremont and ended in Saunders County.

The suspect is alleged to have evaded capture by four different law enforcement agencies on five different occasions across two counties, including one incident in which she caused injuries to Saunders County Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg, before finally being caught.

In a press release, Lichtenberg stated that Itsamar S. Ramirez, 28, of Lincoln was finally captured after 5 p.m. when officials deployed the last of four sets of spike strips, causing Ramirez to lose control of her Jeep.

“After getting to State Highway 79, the suspect continued west then southbound past Prague where two other attempts to deploy spikes were unsuccessful,” Lichtenberg stated. “Near 1858 County Road 27, a Saunders County Deputy successfully deployed spikes and the suspect lost control trying to avoid them.”

In a Tuesday telephone interview, Lichtenberg described the pursuit, and also said he was pleased with his deputies and other law enforcement officials’ actions during the chase, which he said was done responsibly and ensured the safety of the public.

“(At the end) the suspect swerved at a fairly high rate of speed, causing her to lose control, and her vehicle nose-dived into an embankment causing her airbags to deploy,” he said. “Her vehicle came to a stop. I and another deputy boxed her vehicle in so she could not leave. She briefly resisted, but we controlled her and arrested her.”

Ramirez was alleged to be armed with a shotgun as well as in possession of methamphetamine.

Lichtenberg said the chase was halted due to danger to the public by four different law enforcement agencies on four separate occasions before the final pursuit and deployment of the spike strips.

“The sergeant before I got back in the county made the right call calling off the pursuit so we didn’t endanger the public. I was happy with the way everything else went,” the sheriff added. “There was a low amount of traffic and I didn’t feel we endangered anyone’s lives continuing the pursuit. It ended up being successful.

Suspect accused of seven other evasion allegations

According to Lichtenberg, Ramirez is accused of allegedly being involved in, “seven pursuits in the last week in the Lincoln area and ran from Fremont Police and Dodge County in two incidents,” earlier on Monday, June 12.

He said Ramirez is already facing unspecified charges in Lancaster County, and he believed she would also be eventually charged in Dodge County in relation to allegedly fleeing from police officers and deputies in Fremont.

Ramirez has a lengthy record of criminal court cases in Nebraska dating to 2010 when she was only 15 years old. In December 2020, she was declared a fugitive from justice for violating terms of her probation in Iowa.

In January 2021, she was transferred to Nebraska probation officials after residing in Pottawattamie County, Iowa, where she was convicted of two felony counts related to methamphetamine and placed on seven years of probation in lieu of being sent to prison in the Hawkeye state.

Following the end of the pursuit on June 12, Ramirez was first transported to the Saunders County Medical Center for treatment, but was then released from the facility, arrested and transported to the Saunders County Jail.

Ramirez is charged with the following allegations: suspicion of speeding, traveling 93 mph in a 55 mph zone; suspicion of failure to stay in lane; suspicion of driving while license is revoked from DUI, a Class 4 felony; suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a Class 2A felony; suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony; alleged willful reckless driving; suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony; suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2A Felony; suspicion of having an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle.

Monday pursuit spanned two counties

The alleged pursuit on June 12 began in Fremont, where Ramirez is alleged to have evaded both Fremont Police Department officers as well as Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The pursuit weaved through assorted city streets in Fremont, with law enforcement officials unsuccessful in attempts to end the chase which at times reached 80 mph.

“I believe there were two different incidents. The Fremont police initiated a short chase, but they terminated their pursuit fairly quickly because they have a fairly restrictive pursuit policy,” Lichtenberg said in a telephone interview. “A short while later, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy saw the vehicle and initiated a second pursuit.”

Lichtenberg said in the press release that Saunders County officials were notified of the chase at about 4:28 p.m., when officials from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office relayed their deputies were, “in pursuit of a silver Jeep without license plates headed southbound on U.S. Highway 77 from the Platte River Bridge.

“As the pursuit neared State Highway 92, Dodge County terminated their pursuit and shortly after, Saunders County also terminated due to high traffic volume on State Highway 92,” he stated.

In a telephone interview on Tuesday, Lichtenberg said a highway construction project in the area was deemed extremely problematic and dangerous in regard to the pursuit, and the chase was terminated at that time.

“With the Dodge County pursuit, we were just basically getting in position and ready to continue the pursuit. Then, due to her coming up to the Highway 77-Highway 92 junction … we’ve got road construction there with single lane traffic,” he said. “The sergeant on duty called everyone off and said, ‘Do not pursue this vehicle due to the danger because of traffic and such.’ We did not continue that chase, and a short time before that, Dodge County had terminated their chase, too.”

Lichtenberg said officers from the Nebraska State Patrol had tried to deploy spikes two different times on State Highway 79, but Ramirez somehow evaded the devices and continued to evade officials.

“At approximately 4:58 p.m., (an official from) the Wahoo Police Department observed the suspect vehicle at a convenient store in Wahoo and followed it out of town to State Highway 109,” Lichtenberg stated. “Once northbound on State Highway 109, Saunders County and Wahoo (police) initiated another pursuit.”

It was this point in the pursuit, Lichtenberg stated that law enforcement officers deployed spike strips near State Highway 109 and County Road U in an attempt to stop Ramirez. However, that effort was unsuccessful, he noted, due Ramirez allegedly, “taking the ditch and nearly hitting the deputy.”

That deputy turned out to be Lichtenberg, himself, who had deployed his own set of spike strips in an effort to stop Ramirez.

“It was fairly close,” he said of the encounter, which left him with rope burns on his hand and fingers.

Lichtenberg said the chase continued to Cedar Bluffs, where the Ramirez is reported to have turned westbound on Nebraska Highway 105 before she was finally stopped with another spike strip deployment.

“We would like to thank Wahoo Police Department, Yutan Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, and Prague Fire and Rescue for their assistance today,” Lichtenberg stated. “It was a great job by all involved to get this suspect into custody.”