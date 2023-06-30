The Lincoln woman alleged to have led law enforcement personnel from four different agencies on a high-speed pursuit across two counties on Monday, June 12, has been hit with several charges in Dodge County Court related to the incident.

Itsamar S. Ramirez, 28, of Lincoln was arrested at about 5 p.m. on June 12 by Saunders County sheriff’s deputies, who employed a spike strip to stop her. Ramirez reportedly attempted to swerve around the spike strip and then crashed her Jeep SUV before being arrested.

She was accused of being in possession of methamphetamine as well as in possession of a 12-gauge shotgun.

Before she was apprehended, Ramirez had evaded several earlier sets of spike strips, including one deployed by Saunders County Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg, which reportedly led to him suffering moderate injuries to one of his hands and his fingers when Ramirez evaded those spikes.

In Dodge County, Ramirez has been charged with suspicion of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class I misdemeanor; suspicion of obstruction, also a Class I misdemeanor; and suspicion of a stop sign violation, a state of Nebraska traffic infraction.

In addition to those allegations, Ramirez has also been charged with suspicion of theft by unlawful taking, third offense, which is a Class IV felony. That charge stems from a June 13 investigation during which Fremont police allege Ramirez stole a 12-gauge shotgun from the home of a man she was visiting in Fremont prior to the high-speed pursuit.

According to the incident report, Ramirez had evaded authorities for almost two hours after a pursuit was initiated by Fremont police Capt. Shane Wimer, because Ramirez’s vehicle reportedly did not have a license plate. Wimer eventually ended the pursuit, but Dodge County sheriff’s deputies then began to chase her before she entered into Saunders County.

Once in Saunders County, authorities stopped the pursuit due to a highway traffic construction project and danger to citizens and other law enforcement officials. However, Ramirez was again chased by both officers from the Nebraska State Patrol and Saunders County deputies.

According to an incident report filed by Wimer, he said he spotted her 2007 Jeep SUV southbound on Somers Avenue and saw the vehicle had no license plate. Wimer reported that he turned on his patrol vehicle emergency lights to stop Ramirez, but she did not comply and continued to drive south at a normal rate of speed.

Wimer said Ramirez then reached the intersection of Somers and Military avenues, where he alleged she did not stop at a stop sign. At that point, he turned on his sirens in addition to his emergency lights.

“Once reaching the train tracks, I activated my siren, but the vehicle still did not yield. I proceeded after the vehicle, following (it) outside the city limits at Military (Avenue) and Ridge Road,” Wimer wrote in his report. “The vehicle did not speed or drive recklessly within the city limits. Once on Military (Avenue), the vehicle reached a top speed of 70 mph. I ended the pursuit between County Road 20 and County Road 19.”

Wimer stated that although he terminated the pursuit, he continued to follow the vehicle as it traveled north on County Road 18, eventually crossing U.S. Highway 30, where Wimer stated he lost contact with the vehicle.

A Dodge County sheriff’s deputy later encountered Ramirez’ vehicle and began to pursue her, a chase which saw the suspect travel southbound on Broad Street before crossing the Platte River and into Saunders County. The Dodge County sheriff’s deputy then ended the pursuit.

It was when Ramirez was in Saunders County, Lichtenberg stated, that Saunders County officials were notified of the chase at about 4:28 p.m. Lichtenberg said Dodge officials described the chase as a, “pursuit of a silver Jeep without license plates headed southbound on U.S. Highway 77 from the Platte River Bridge.”

Lichtenberg said a highway construction project in the area was deemed extremely problematic and dangerous in regard to the pursuit, and the chase was terminated at that time. Nebraska State Patrol officers had tried to deploy spikes two different times on Nebraska Highway 79, but Ramirez avoided the strips.

At 4:45 p.m., an officer from the Wahoo Police Department observed the suspect vehicle at a convenience store in Wahoo and followed it out of town to Nebraska Highway 109 after which another pursuit was initiated. A series of spike strips also were evaded before Ramirez was finally captured near Cedar Bluffs.

Ramirez has a lengthy record of criminal court cases in Nebraska dating to 2010 when she was 15 years old. In December 2020, she was declared a fugitive from justice for violating terms of her probation in Iowa.

In January 2021, she was transferred to Nebraska probation officials after residing in Pottawattamie County, Iowa, where she was convicted of two felony counts related to methamphetamine and placed on seven years of probation in lieu of being sent to prison in the Hawkeye state.

In Saunders County, Ramirez was charged with a list of alleged offenses, including: suspicion of speeding, traveling 93 mph in a 55 mph zone; suspicion of failure to stay in lane; suspicion of driving while license is revoked from DUI, a Class 4 felony; suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a Class 2A felony; suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony; alleged willful reckless driving; suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony; suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2A Felony; suspicion of having an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle.

Ramirez was reportedly involved in at least seven high speed chases in the Lincoln area and Lancaster County prior to the June 12 alleged high-speed chase.

She has been charged with suspicion of driving while license is revoked due to DUI, a Class 4 felony, in relation to a June 8 incident in Lincoln.