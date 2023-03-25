Howard Elementary School in Fremont is getting a new principal.

In a press release sent to media outlets on Friday, March 24, Fremont Public Schools Superintendent Mark Shepard announced the resignation at the end of the school year of Principal Mindy Chandler, a 25-year district employee and Howard Elementary School Principal.

Chandler will continue to work through the end of the school year, with her final day at the district and school being June 30, officials noted.

Replacing Chandler as of July 1 is Brittney Kuhr, who currently works as the assistant principal at Johnson Crossing Academic Center. According to the press release, Kuhr has been an FPS employee since 2013, holding jobs as both a teacher and administrator.

“We are excited,” Shepard stated in the press release. “Brittney will step right in and get to work. She is a proven leader and is ready for this opportunity.”

In the press release, district officials explained that Chandler started working at FPS in 1998 as a classroom teacher.

“In 2014 she became the principal at Grant Elementary. She was hired in 2016 to serve as the Howard Elementary principal.”

In the press release, FPS’s Kevin Eairleywine, executive director of elementary operations stated officials will miss Chandler’s work and professionalism.

“We appreciate the work Mindy has accomplished at Howard Elementary over the past seven years,” Eairleywine stated in the press release.

District officials will begin to advertise and search for a replacement for Kuhr at JCAC in the coming months, officials added.