Several hundred people were on hand Saturday night, June 3, at Midland University to lend support, donate funds and celebrate cancer survivors during the 25th annual Relay for Life Dodge County.

The six-hour event also honored those who had died from cancer, and many attendees donned custom T-shirts with tributes to those relatives or friends.

The weekend event was the second in-person version of the local Relay for Life after the fundraising event was canceled for two years in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, the event was hosted online.

Diane Wilson, the chairperson for Relay for Life Dodge County, said she and other event sponsors and organizers were excited to be back to in-person events as well as to be hosted graciously on the campus of Midland University.

Traditionally, Relay for Life events take place on athletic tracks at high schools or colleges, and feature teams of fundraisers walking laps in an effort to raise funds for the battle against cancer — all funds go to the American Cancer Society.

But, in Fremont, the event takes a different form post-COVID, with primarily live music, a silent auction, a cancer survivors’ dinner, a keynote speaker as well as a walking course marked by luminaria bagged candles.

Many attendees milled about in the grassy areas of Midland University’s campus center, which Wilson said was graciously offered for use by the university’s leaders. The two-person band, “The Arthrighteous Brothers,” provided musical entertainment and jokes.

Inside a walkway area, a silent auction was set up, and many attendees made silent bids for items such as Nebraska Cornhusker memorabilia and other treats. The National Anthem was performed by Samantha Renner.

This year’s guest of honor was KETV Channel 7 reporter on-air personality Waverle Monroe, herself a cancer survivor.

Monroe said her cancer diagnosis was a result of complications from having a kidney transplant at age 16, and the battle with the disease had been a “curve” in her life.

“I’m just happy to be here. When I got an X-ray and doctors cut 10 inches of my intestine out and told me the ‘c-word’ — I was scared,” Monroe told attendees. “I wanted to still be me. I didn’t want the diagnosis to take over my life. I want people to know, cancer did not stop me. I am still Waverle.”

Wilson said before Monroe’s speech that organizers were blessed that Monroe had agreed to talk to attendees. Wilson also thanked all who were generous with their donations. The event had a goal of $35,000 in donations, she noted.

“I was so impressed with (Monroe’s) positivity and her spunk during her treatments,” Wilson added. “We have a lot of good people in the area. They give from the heart.”