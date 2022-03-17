Hydrant repair will cause temporary water disruption on Friday

The City of Fremont Water Department will be replacing a fire hydrant which will temporarily disrupt water service from approximately 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 18.
The area affected is Clarkson Street from 19th Street to 21st Street.
